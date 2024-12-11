Colts Land Versatile Defender in New NFL Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are about to set off on a critical four-game stretch to make or break their playoff aspirations for this season. Yet, despite the high stakes, some are beginning to look ahead to how this offseason could pan out for this roster that has a few needs on both sides of the ball.
So far this season, the Colts have ranked 23rd in the NFL for total offensive yards, and 29th for total defensive yards. While Indianapolis is lucky enough to be positioned for a potential late-season postseason push, it's clear this roster still has work to do all around, especially for a select few positions.
However, in CBS Sports and Ryan Wilson's latest mock draft, the Colts go in a direction that could be a bit surprising when considering the current state of the roster.
Rather than going for a glaring position of need many project Indianapolis to target like tight end or secondary help, CBS Sports has the Colts selecting neither with the 14th-overall pick, going with a talented Georgia edge/off-ball linebacker, Jalon Walker, instead-- who Ryan Wilson had some significant praise for.
"Jalon Walker is listed as an off-ball linebacker, but he can line up anywhere ... and wreak havoc from anywhere," Wilson said. "Very interested to see how NFL teams plan to use him at the next level."
Walker has had an impressive year with the Bulldogs, posting a career-high in sacks (6.5) and tackles (58), putting his defensive versatility on full display as a 6-foot-2, 245 pound linebacker.
For the Colts, it would be the second first-round pick in a row for which they address the defensive side, pairing with their selection of UCLA's Laiatu Latu in 2024. So far, Latu has held up his end of a steep draft stock as an impactful piece of the front seven, but if Indianapolis wants to bolster that part of the defense once again, Walker is far from a bad option.
The selection of Walker in this mock places him over other popular Indianapolis mock picks like tight end Colston Loveland, and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.-- both being at positions general manager Chris Ballard and Co. could look at heavily once April rolls around.
On the flip side, if a player at another impact position like Walker emerges highly on the Colts' draft board, don't be shocked to see this be the direction that comes to fruition once Indianapolis comes on the clock.
Thankfully, the Colts and their front office have a ton of time before a decision becomes final for their first-round pick. Four months sit between now and when Indianapolis makes their official selection, as the NFL draft kicks off in Green Bay on April 24th.
