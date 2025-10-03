Colts' Veteran Will Have Must-See Battle with Raiders Superstar
The Indianapolis Colts are returning to Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend to kick off a two-game home stretch against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Indy's coming off its first loss of the season after falling short of defeating the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. The 1-3 Raiders stand between the Colts and their fourth victory of the season, but don't let Vegas' record fool you.
Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is a player who can sway the outcome of any game, and he'll look to do just that against the Colts and right tackle Braden Smith.
Pro Football Focus named Smith vs. Crosby as one of the top 10 player matchups to watch for in Week 5, and for good reason.
"After recording only a 70.1 PFF pass-rushing grade in an injury-shortened 2024 campaign, Crosby looked all the way back last week against the (Chicago) Bears," wrote PFF analyst Bradley Locker. "His 91.3 overall PFF grade was his highest in a single game since Week 17, 2023, as he totaled five pressures and an interception. On the year, Crosby owns a 76.8 PFF pass-rushing grade with a 17.0% pass-rush win rate."
"Smith entered Week 4 playing like one of the better right tackles in football, but he struggled mightily against the Rams," Locker continued. "The Colts tackle surrendered five pressures and two hits on 35 pass-blocking snaps, securing just a 41.6 PFF pass-blocking grade. For more context, Rams standout Byron Young bested Smith on their 12 pass protection matchups — notching two pressures on a 16.7% pressure rate."
As Locker mentioned, Smith was consistently beaten against the Rams' dominant pass rush last week. The eighth-year veteran has yet to allow a sack this season, but he'll face the ultimate test vs. Crosby.
In Crosby's last two games vs. the Colts, he has recorded 16 total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. With some historical success against Indy, you know that Crosby will be hungry for more.
Colts quarterback Daniel Jones understands the threat that Crosby poses, saying he might have more drive than anyone else in the league.
"When you think about all the best players at that position, I think that's the first thing you see, is just how hard they play every single play. [Maxx Crosby] does it as well, if not better than anybody in the league," Jones told reporters.
Crosby already has two sacks on the season, and he recorded an interception and a forced fumble against the Chicago Bears last week. Coming off one of the best games of his career, Smith and the Colts will need to be wary of stopping Crosby before he gets hot.
Locker summarized the importance of this matchup by pointing out the Colts' offensive efficiency: "Las Vegas’ upstart defense, which sits 13th in EPA per play, faces a humongous test against Indianapolis’ hyper-efficient offense. The Raiders will need Crosby to wreak havoc yet again if they want to collect their second victory of 2025."
The Raiders are relying on Crosby to get to Jones, who has been solid under pressure this season. If Smith and the rest of the Colts' O-Line can prevent negative plays, then Indy should be primed for a win this weekend.