How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Raiders
Week 4 isn't a game that the Indianapolis Colts want to think about too much after losing 27-20 to the Los Angeles Rams on the road. Luckily, the NFL has a quick turnaround, and the Las Vegas Raiders are next up for the Colts.
While the Raiders aren't an imposing team like the Rams, they still have enough talent to pose a threat to upset Indianapolis in Week 5 at home at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indianapolis tripped over its own errors to lose a heartbreaker to the Rams, so it's safe to assume that Shane Steichen and Lou Anarumo will have the offense and defense focused and on point when Las Vegas comes to town.
Here's how to watch the AFC clash on Sunday!
Colts vs. Raiders
-Date/Time | October 5th @ 1 pm EST
-Where | Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
-Television | FOX - Chris Myers (Play-by-Play), Mark Sanchez (Color Analyst), Kristina Pink (Sideline)
-Stream | NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+
-To find out what games will be in your area, check here.
-Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Rick Venturi (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)
The Colts are heading into this matchup with one of the NFL's top offenses, led by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor. Jones has accumulated seven all-purpose touchdowns (four passing, three rushing), and Taylor is the NFL's top running back (414 rushing yards).
As for the defense, Anarumo's side of the ball is coming off a mixed bag of a game against the Rams. While the secondary struggled, the defensive line played good football. Sticking out the most was edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who had a great performance (nine QB pressures and a sack).
Geno Smith and the Raiders aren't scaring anyone this year with their 1-3 record and rough performances, and now the Colts have a huge opportunity to knock Las Vegas to a brutal 1-4 record, while ascending to 4-1 themselves.
While it's not a 'must-win' game for the Colts, it would be a tough outcome to drop this one to an underwhelming team while falling to 3-2 on a two-game losing streak.
The Colts were humiliated against the Rams last week, and they can only blame themselves for the loss. Indianapolis will likely come out angry and firing to get up on the Raiders early while not letting up until the end of the game.