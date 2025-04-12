Colts Veteran Tight End Gets New Deal
The Indianapolis Colts need more at tight end, and they've taken a small step toward that goal by keeping veteran Mo Alie-Cox in the building.
Indianapolis has had Alie-Cox for his seven-year career, and he's collected 114 catches for 1,433 yards, 69 first downs, and 15 touchdowns. While his receiving numbers aren't extravagant through 108 games (47 starts), he serves as a reliable blocker and red zone target.
The contract for Alie-Cox is also modest, as he signed a one-year, $2.2 million deal to stay in the Circle City for at least another year.
Currently, the Colts have Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory on the roster, as Kylen Granson departed in free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles. Arguably, Alie-Cox is the best tight end on the roster. Ogletree hasn't established himself as anything more than a blocker, and Mallory is a question mark, to say the least.
Jelani Woods is still on the roster but hasn't seen the field in two full seasons due to injury, so he can't be relied upon. Alie-Cox isn't a sexy re-addition, but it's much-needed to keep a steady, veteran hand in the tight end room.
Indianapolis still must draft a starter-level tight end to add to the roster. Names like Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Mason Taylor, and Elijah Arroyo have all been mentioned with the horseshoe. However, the first two (Warren and Loveland) are most likely the sure thing for Shane Steichen.
Alie-Cox isn't going to catch more than about 20 passes, if that, so don't expect him to surge into a career year. However, he will see the field in blocking sets and red zone situations, as that's where his skills are best utilized.
Many clamored for Indy to move on from the Virginia Commonwealth alum, but it's clear that the Colts trust his services and leadership in the locker room. Whichever tight end is drafted will learn from a player who knows what to expect and will help the next youngster adjust to the NFL.
