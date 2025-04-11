Colts Trade Back, Land Offensive Playmaker in New Projection
If you can make one sure bet about the Indianapolis Colts in the upcoming NFL draft, it's that, at some point, they're going to come away with a tight end.
The Colts' group was arguably the NFL's least productive tight end unit last year, and neither of their two starters are with the team anymore. It's the only position group on the roster that you look at and say "they absolutely cannot enter the season like this."
They have a handful of options through the first couple of days of the draft, but it would be wise to make haste of addressing the situation.
Matt Verderame of SI.com recently introduced a mock draft scenario in which each of the 32 picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft are traded, and although he has the Colts moving back, they still come away with their star tight end.
23. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The deal: Packers for No. 23 (249) and No. 54 (104) to Colts for No. 14 (329) and No. 117 (26)
Much like the Cowboys, this would be serendipity for the Colts. Indianapolis has needed a quality tight end for years and finds one here in Loveland, who amassed 1,466 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his college career. He’d be an ideal fit in coach Shane Steichen’s offense.
Michigan's Colston Loveland (6'6", 248) is one of only a few tight end prospects the Colts could select who offer the opportunity to be a star pass-catcher early in their careers, also capable of being a three-down player with capabilities as a blocker.
Just about anything would be an upgrade from what the Colts had been utilizing at tight end. Individually, in each of the last two seasons, Loveland surpassed the 467 yards that Colts tight ends amassed in 2024. In all, the two-time All-Big Ten tight end caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards (12.5 avg.) and 11 touchdowns over the last three years for the Wolverines.
For what it's worth, Loveland did have surgery for an AC joint in his shoulder in late January, but he is expected to be recovered in time for training camp.
The Colts' current tight ends feature Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory -- who have 40 career receptions between them -- as the top two returning players. Jelani Woods, Albert Okwuegbunam, and Sean McKeon round out the group.