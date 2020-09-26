INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are riding some momentum after getting their first win of the season, 28-11 over the Minnesota Vikings, in last Sunday’s home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Awaiting the Colts (1-1) in Week 3 this Sunday are the New York Jets, who have lost twice by double digits.

Here is everything you need to know before the two sides square off.

Broadcast Information

— Sunday, Sept. 27, at 4:05 p.m. EDT

— Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

— TV: CBS-4 — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color), Melanie Collins (sideline)

— To find out what games will be on in your area, check here

— Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK-FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline), Bill Brooks (pregame/postgame analyst)

All-Time Series

— Colts lead, 41-29 (1-3 in playoffs). The Jets have won four of the last five matchups dating back to 2011.

— Last game — Week 6, 2018. Jets won, 42-34.

Coaches

Colts: head coach Frank Reich; offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, special teams Bubba Ventrone.

Jets: head coach Adam Gase; offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains; defensive coordinator Gregg Williams; special teams Brant Boyer.

Last Week

Colts won vs. Minnesota Vikings, 28-11

Jets lost vs. San Francisco 49ers, 31-13

Injury Reports

Colts

— QUESTIONABLE: TE Jack Doyle (knee)

— OUT: LB Matthew Adams (ankle); CB Rock Ya-Sin (non-football illness)

Jets

— OUT: WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring); DB Ashtyn Davis (groin); OT George Fant (concussion); WR Breshad Perriman (ankle); CB Quincy Wilson (concussion)

— QUESTIONABLE: WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring); DB Nate Hairston (hip); OL Connor McGovern (hamstring)

Storylines/Things to Watch

— Familiar Faces: You’ll recognize quite a few names and faces on the Jets sideline. Besides former Colts director of player personnel Rex Hogan in the front office, there are several former Colts players on the roster: Henry Anderson, Josh Andrews, Tarell Basham, Pierre Desir, Matthias Farley, Frank Gore, Nate Hairston, Thomas Hennessy, and Quincy Wilson. Arthur Maulet is on injured reserve, and Donte Moncrief and Ross Travis are on the practice squad.

— Establish the Rush: The Jets allowed 182 yards on the ground to the 49ers, led by Raheem Mostert’s 92 yards and Jerick McKinnon’s 77. Between Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Jordan Wilkins, there should be ample opportunity for rushing success. Considering the Colts use a rush-based offense, it would be surprising if they were unable to get the ground game going.

— Encore?: With Jack Doyle out nursing knee and ankle injuries, Mo Alie-Cox was thrust into the TE1 role and had a breakout performance against the Vikings, catching five passes for 111 yards. On the other side of the ball, rookie safety Julian Blackmon made his NFL debut after Malik Hooker went down. Blackmon responded with two pass breakups and a pair of tackles. What can the young playmakers do for an encore?

— Take Advantage of the Opportunity: The Colts were dealt a generous schedule in the first half of the season. They did some good things in Week 1 but made just enough mistakes to beat themselves against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Against a similarly-beatable opponent last Sunday, the Colts cleaned up many of the mistakes and handled the Vikings as they should have. The Jets are the weakest of the three opponents. Will the Colts show up, play clean and take advantage of the opportunity, or let the game slip away?

Intriguing Matchups

— Colts WRs T.Y. Hilton vs. Jets CBs Pierre Desir: Hilton battled Desir on a regular basis for the last few years in practice as members of the Colts, so both sides are very familiar with each other. Hilton is looking to bust out of a bit of a slump after three drops in two games.

— Colts G Quenton Nelson vs. Jets DT Quinnen Williams: Williams had a rookie season of peaks and valleys in 2019 after being drafted third overall, but he blew up last week near the start of year two by recording seven tackles (four for loss), 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble. We already know Nelson’s superstar credentials. Will Williams give Nelson a fight?

— Colts DE Justin Houston vs. Jets OT Mekhi Becton: The rookie Becton’s college tape looks like highlights from the movie The Blind Side, and he’s already grading out among the top 10 tackles in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Houston is a crafty vet with a tool belt full of moves and tricks, though. Will Houston give the rookie some learning opportunities, or will the 6’7”, 369-pound mountain stand firm?

Projected Weather

— (Retractable-roof stadium) Partly cloudy, 20-percent chance of precipitation, temperature in the low-80s°F, wind from the SW at 13 mph.

Referee Assignment

— Head referee: Craig Wrolstad (18 years). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 3.

Betting Lines

— Favorite: Colts (-11.5)

— Over/Under: 44.5

2020 Season Leaders

Colts

— Passing: QB Philip Rivers (577 yards)

— Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (123 yards)

— Receiving: TE Mo Alie-Cox (131 yards)

— Touchdowns: RB Nyheim Hines (2)

— Tackles: LB Darius Leonard (16)

— Sacks: DE Denico Autry (2.0)

— Interceptions: CB T.J. Carrie, CB Kenny Moore II, S Khari Willis (1)

Jets

— Passing: QB Sam Darnold (394 yards)

— Rushing: RB Frank Gore (87 yards)

— Receiving: WR Jamison Crowder (115 yards)

— Touchdowns: RB Josh Adams, WR Braxton Berrios, WR Jamison Crowder (1)

— Tackles: S Marcus Maye (17)

— Sacks: S Marcus Maye, DT Quinnen Williams (2)

— Interceptions: CB Pierre Desir (1)

Comparing 2020 Stats

Colts

— Total offense: 11th (399.5 YPG)

— Scoring: 17th (24.0 PPG)

— Passing offense: 7th (280.0 YPG)

— Sacks allowed: Tied-7th (3)

— Rushing offense: 15th (119.5 YPG)

— Third down offense: 31st (30.4%)

— Red zone offense: 28th (44.4%)

— Total defense: 1st (208.0 YPG)

— Scoring defense: 8th (19.0 PPG)

— Passing defense: 1st (122.5 YPG)

— Sacks: Tied-3rd (7)

— Rushing defense: 5th (85.5 YPG)

— Third down defense: 6th (36.8%)

— Red zone defense: 25th (75.0%)

— Time of possession: 2nd (35:54)

— Turnover differential: Tied-16th (0)

Jets

— Total offense: 32nd (265.5 YPG)

— Scoring: 31st (15.0 PPG)

— Passing offense: 30th (187.5 YPG)

— Sacks allowed: Tied-13th (4)

— Rushing offense: 31st (78.0 YPG)

— Third down offense: 28th (36.0%)

— Red zone offense: 32nd (25.0%)

— Total defense: 20th (381.5 YPG)

— Scoring defense: 24th (29.0 PPG)

— Passing defense: 15th (241.5 YPG)

— Sacks: Tied-6th (6)

— Rushing defense: 26th (140.0 YPG)

— Third down defense: 28th (51.9%)

— Red zone defense: 12th (54.6%)

— Time of possession: 31st (23:15)

— Turnover differential: Tied-9th (+1)

Notes

— Rivers needs five pass completions to surpass Dan Marino (4,967) for the fifth-most in NFL history. Rivers needs 152 passing yards and one TD pass to reach 60,000 and 400, respectively, making him just the sixth player in NFL history to reach either mark. Rivers needs one game with 400-plus passing yards to tie Ben Roethlisberger (12) for the fourth-most such games in NFL history. Rivers needs one start to pass Terrell Suggs (226) for the 11th-most games started in NFL history, and one start and win to pass Fran Tarkenton (124) for the eighth-most wins as a starting quarterback in franchise history.

— Hines needs 11 receptions to tie Joe Washington (127) for the third-most receptions by a Colts running back in their first three seasons in the NFL, which would also tie Washington for the 10th-most receptions by a Colts overall player in their first three seasons.

— Hilton needs one TD to pass Dallas Clark (46) for the 11th-most TDs in franchise history, and to tie Clark for the sixth-most receiving TDs. Hilton also needs one game with 10-plus receptions to pass Don McCauley, Lydell Mitchell, Anthony Johnson, Washington and Clark (3) for the third-most such games in franchise history.

— Doyle needs one TD to pass Ken Dilger (18) and tie Tom Mitchell and Dwayne Allen (19) for the fourth-most TDs by a tight end in franchise history.

— The Colts made the following roster moves this week: elevated S Ibraheim Campbell and cornerback Tremon Smith from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson and TEs Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf to the practice squad. Placed WR Parris Campbell and S Malik Hooker on injured reserve. Released TE Charlie Taumoepeau from the practice squad.

