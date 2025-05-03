Way Too Early Prediction for Colts' Tyler Warren
The Indianapolis Colts are in a better place with their tight end room after a disappointing showing in 2024 from Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory. However, that is different after Indy took Penn State's Tyler Warren with the 14th overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft.
Warren had an illustrious 2024 campaign to finish his collegiate career, winning the John Mackey Award, which highlights the best tight end in the country. His statistics support the honor he received after catching 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards for eight receiving scores. He also scored four times on the ground.
With the high-profile selection and the potential to break out as soon as year one, predicting Warren's 2025 campaign might be a bit too early, but necessary given the hype. However, as mentioned before, it's all about the quarterback situation and if Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones) can put it together as the leader of Shane Steichen's offense.
With that on the mind, below is my prediction for Warren's stat line if he plays all 17 games during his debut campaign.
-57 catches
-688 receiving yards (12.1 average per catch)
-65 rushing yards
-11 all-purpose scores (8 receiving)
Last year, the aforementioned four Colts tight ends mustered a rough 39 catches (9.75 catches per tight end), so if Warren can put up the rookie season the Colts envision, he'll eclipse by 18 catches what the entire room couldn't tally last year.
Warren can do it all and has serious intrigue in a Steichen-led offense, especially with the other offensive weapons in the scheme. Wide receivers include Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Adonai Mitchell. And the offense doesn't operate as efficiently without running back Jonathan Taylor, who notched his second career Pro Bowl nomination in 2024.
Warren will be able to amplify what these names can do for the offense and may assist a quarterback like Richardson with his accuracy. Warren can possibly dominate the short and middle areas of the field, he also has great abilities with yards after catch, posing a massive issue to tacklers in the open field.
Indianapolis sat back and watched as Michigan's Colston Loveland went to the Chicago Bears with the 10th overall pick; they secured Warren with 14. This is a huge addition to Steichen's offense that had nearly nothing from the tight ends last season.
While predictions this soon are tough to forecast, if Warren can hit, come close to, or eclipse the projected numbers above, it should be considered a resounding success of a rookie tilt for the former Nittany Lion.
There will be bumps in the road for Warren since he's a rookie adjusting to NFL-level defenses and the speed of coverage he'll face, but he has the mindset and talent to emerge as one of the most reliable and trusted assets for the Colts' offense as soon as 2025.
