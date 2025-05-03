Colts' Tyler Warren Has Chance at Top NFL Honor
The Indianapolis Colts selected Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, addressing a clear positional need with one of the top talents left on the board.
Warren, who is two days younger than quarterback Anthony Richardson, was brought in to solve a tight end problem that has plagued the Colts since 2018. Last year, none of the Colts' four tight ends reached the 200-yard mark as the group collectively totaled 467 yards.
Heading into his rookie season, Warren is expected to be a versatile player who can be a downfield threat and a strong blocker. In his senior season, he caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns while running for 218 yards and four more scores on the ground.
As one of the top offensive talents in this year's draft class, Warren could thrust himself into contention for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award by year's end. Currently, Warren is listed as a +3500 underdog ($10 to win $350) to take home the prize (per DraftKings Sportsbook).
Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman thinks Warren could fit extremely well in Shane Steichen's system and may have a shot at real success starting from year one.
"Warren got used to being the focal point in Penn State’s offense in 2024 and could theoretically do the same for the Colts," Wasserman wrote. "He led all tight ends in PFF receiving grade and, most importantly, yards after the catch last season. He’s a fantastic fit in an offense that emphasizes the latter with a high percentage of RPO concepts. The biggest obstacle moving forward is the Colts’ fluid quarterback situation."
One of the key parts of Warren's game is his aggressive play style. Once you get the ball in his hands, he's incredibly hard to bring down. Considering Steichen's creative play action and option schemes, Warren should have plenty of opportunities to get the ball in his hands.
Steichen spoke to the media about what Warren brings to the team's offense, saying that he wants to give Warren plenty of opportunities to get the ball.
“He’s a guy that can do it all," Steichen said. "You guys know that. He can catch. He can run. He can throw. I mean, (expletive), we might play him on defense... When he’s got the ball in his hands, this guy is physical, run after catch, he’ll lay the wood on you, hurdle you. It’s going to bring a lot to our football team for sure.”
When asked how Warren will help out the team's eventual starter, Steichen mentioned Warren's ability to bring down jump balls with ease.
"He plays above the rim, you know what I mean? Sometimes, when guys are on him, he’s still open. I know with the Chargers – just an example, I’m not saying we’re here yet – we had an (Antonio) Gates rule. Like, ‘Hey, you’ve got him 1-on-1? You throw him the dang ball.’ Obviously, it will be exciting to see when he gets in here and see him compete. It will be fun.”
If Steichen is able to use Warren at will in year one, the team's offense will have a whole new dimension that's been lacking for the past couple of seasons. It's hard to say what would get Warren a OROY award, but one would imagine he'd have to reach that 1,000-yard milestone with quite a few touchdowns tacked on.
