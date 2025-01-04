These Colts Players Likely Won't Be Back in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts are out of playoff contention and will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their final contest of 2024 of the regular season.
This game might be meaningless for postseason reasons, but several will be free agents in 2025 and see their final action as Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. These four prominent names stick out as candidates for new destinations after the season concludes.
Kylen Granson | Tight End
Colts' veteran tight end Kylen Granson likely hasn't earned a contract renewal for 2025. After 2022 and 2023 looked somewhat promising from the separation specialist, 2024 has been brutal for the former Southern Methodist draft selection. He's secured a paltry 13 of 27 targets (48.1%) for 175 receiving yards and a 13.5 average.
Granson isn't a blocker and has had major issues catching the ball this year, he's also allergic to the endzone. While scoring for a tight end isn't everything, Granson has been underwhelming in a bad position group for the Colts. Indy needs to move on and draft the real thing at tight end for 2025.
Ryan Kelly | Center
Arguably the toughest to accept, team captain, nine-year starter, and four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly might play his last game in Indianapolis on Sunday. Kelly has been a rock on the Colts' offensive line and is one of the longest-tenured members on the roster for the organization. After 120 starts and numerous accolades, Kelly's best times are in the past.
This year he's struggled with injury and looks to be taking steps backward in run-blocking, posting a Pro Football Focus mark of 62.8, along with nine quarterback pressures allowed. Given that the Colts selected Tanor Bortolini in the fourth round of the 2024 draft, Kelly's time in the Circle City likely comes to a legendary ending after Sunday.
While Kelly's 2024 wasn't ideal, the former Alabama Crimson Tide alum must be considered for the Colts' Ring of Honor after a phenomenal tenure.
E.J. Speed | Linebacker
Linebacker E.J. Speed saw a boost in his career starting in 2022 when he logged 63 tackles (seven for loss), one sack and two fumbles forced. This catapulted him into the starting lineup with Pro Bowl selection Zaire Franklin. However, while Speed's 2024 numbers look great, rookie Jaylon Carlies looks more complete and has a higher ceiling than Speed.
Speed has played 91 games for the Colts, starting 31 and compiling 346 tackles (27 for loss), 2.0 sacks, and six fumbles forced in his six seasons with Indy. But, after signing a two-year, $8 million deal in 2023, don't expect the Colts to pony up more for Speed when Carlies played great football. We'll see what happens, but Speed is a replaceable defender and might ask for more than Indy wants to pay.
Julian Blackmon | Safety
Julian Blackmon had a solid campaign last year, tallying up 88 tackles (five for loss), four interceptions and eight passes defended. Blackmon saw almost no interest on the open market in 2024, so Indy kept him on a one-year, $3.7 million contract. While Blackmon hasn't been awful, Nick Cross has shown out as a better safety this season and the Colts can always get another defender to compliment the former Maryland Terrapin.
Blackmon has regressed and been a liability for Gus Bradley's defense too often this year, giving serious doubt that Indianapolis will sign him on another one-year deal. Expect Blackmon to test the free agency market again in 2025. If he doesn't get signed, perhaps the Colts retain him, but it would be a cheaper contract than before.
