Colts Won't Have a Top Defensive Playmaker vs Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts will need all the talent they can have on the field to defeat the Denver Broncos tomorrow at Lucas Oil Stadium.
After the news that the defense will be without cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Jones, defensive end Laiatu Latu can be added to the list.
Latu had one of the biggest plays in Indy's season-opener against the Miami Dolphins, picking off Tua Tagovailoa and providing Lou Anarumo's defense with a pressure, a tackle, and a pass breakup. Latu also had a blistering Pro Football Focus mark of 91.5 on 31 defensive snaps.
While Latu didn't post insane tangible statistics, his speed off the line of scrimmage was something the Dolphins had to monitor every snap. Latu was a big piece of helping fellow edge rusher Samson Ebukam run the show.
Ebukam logged four QB pressures and a sack last Sunday.
Latu is a name that Anarumo constantly brought up during the 2025 offseason, and with good reason, the Colts took him with the 15th overall pick in 2024, and the first defensive player off the draft board that year.
Latu's talent and skills fit what Anarumo wants to do off the edge defensively, and the young talent possesses swift hands, incredible bend off the edge, and constantly rotates his weapons to keep linemen guessing.
Latu has immense potential to become a 10-plus sack per year type of talent, and given how Anarumo had him roaming around in coverage shows the confidence he has in the former UCLA Bruins pass-rusher.
The good news is that the hamstring injury to Latu isn't too serious, and that his exclusion from the Broncos tilt is more of a precautionary limitation from the coaching staff.
The Colts are 1-0 for the first time since 2013, but defeated a deflated Dolphins team. This is a far different animal, and Anarumo is down some key playmakers.
While the Denver defense is what many talk about (six sacks, 28 pressures against the Tennessee Titans), they have overlooked offensive weapons not named Bo Nix.
Anarumo will need to be even better than he was against the Dolphins with two top cornerbacks out, and now, one of the most promising talents.
We'll see if this limit's the one they call "The Mad Scientist" against an elite-level mind like Payton.