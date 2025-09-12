Colts Workout Several Defenders Ahead of Broncos Clash
The Indianapolis Colts (1-0) approach a key matchup with the Denver Broncos (1-0) as they'll defend Lucas Oil Stadium for a second-straight week after destroying the Miami Dolphins (0-1) 33-8 last Sunday.
While Indianapolis has a great roster despite Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Jones being ruled out, they're still on the prowl for more talent. The coaching staff worked out a slew of defenders.
Among them are linebackers Milo Eifler, David Long Jr., Raekwon McMillan, Duke Riley, and Ty Summers. Also, Indy worked out cornerback Shemar Bartholemew.
Eifler has four years of experience with the Washington Commanders (2021-2022), Atlanta Falcons (2023), and Arizona Cardinals (2024). He's logged 17 games, four tackles, and a tackle for loss.
Long has been on Indy's radar before, and has 50 starts through six years. Long had an impressive 2023 with the Miami Dolphins, putting up 113 tackles and nine for loss.
McMillan is a former second-rounder (54th overall - 2017) who has bounced around the league to four teams in five years, most recently the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. Last year, McMillan tallied 46 tackles (25 solo).
Riley has eight years in the NFL, which is invaluable to a coordinator like Lou Anarumo. In that time, Riley has 283 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and six pass breakups.
Another veteran linebacker, Summers was a Green Bay Packers defender for three years (2019-2021) before heading off to the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants. He's put up 89 tackles and three starts.
Bartholomew played for the Carolina Panthers last year, securing two pass breakups, three tackles (two solo), and a tackle for loss. Given how Indy won't have Ward or Jones, Bartholomew might have an opportunity to show out and be added to the practice squad.
Anarumo's defense wasn't fooling around against the Dolphins, forcing three turnovers and holding Mike McDaniel to eight points, which weren't scored till the game was all but decided. He'll need to be at his best against Sean Payton to walk out with a 2-0 mark.
However, as will be the case for the 2025 NFL season, quarterback Daniel Jones will be the main focus, and if he can continue a hot start against a brutal Broncos defense.