Colts Workout 4 Former Starting Cornerbacks
After the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24 on Sunday, they're back at work to possibly add depth at the cornerback position. NFL reporter Howard Balzer announced on X that Indianapolis worked out four former starting cornerbacks amidst Kenny Moore II's injury that sidelined him in week four.
Cornell Armstrong has 39 games (four starts) and 45 tackles through time with the Miami Dolphins (2018), Houston Texans (2019-2020), and the Atlanta Falcons (2022). Next is Tre Herndon, who Indianapolis knows from his days with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herndon has 83 games played (34 starts), 243 tackles (9 for loss), 2 fumbles forced, and 3 interceptions.
Then there's A.J. Parker, who has three years in the NFL and 17 games (seven starts), 65 tackles, 1 fumble forced, and an interception. Lastly, there's Chandon Sullivan, who's had stops with the Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Green Bay Packers (2019-2021), Minnesota Vikings (2022), and Steelers (2023). Through his 88 games and 33 starts, Sullivan has 191 tackles, 6 interceptions, 2 fumbles forced, and a defensive touchdown.
We'll see what the Colts do with their cornerbacks if Moore can't go for a second straight game. If Moore misses the road game, expect Chris Lammons to see slot work and Samuel Womack III to continue support on the outside receivers. If Indianapolis feels that Armstrong, Herndon, Parker, or Sullivan can help their cause, they may see a practice squad contract or better.
