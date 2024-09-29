Colts Risers and Fallers in Victory Over Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers ( ) on Sunday afternoon to finish the month of September with a 2-2 record, marking the second straight at home. With plenty of storylines developing from this Indianapolis win, it's time to dive into the risers and fallers for the Colts after reaching a .500 record.
Riser | Tanor Bortolini
After the Colts announced that long-time starter Ryan Kelly wouldn't play Sunday (neck), Tanor Bortolini was next up. While on paper it seems like a fourth-rounder should be intimidated or easily dispatched by a top-five type of defense like the Steelers, Bortolini had other ideas.
The former Wisconsin Badger played fantastic given his situation, often getting to the second level in the running game to open space for backs like Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson on QB-designed runs.
While Kelly is still the go-to starter once he's ready, Bortolini showcased abilities in his first start against a highly efficient Pittsburgh defense. The Colts can rest easy knowing they have Kelly's successor at center for the future.
Faller | Matt Gay
Colts kicker Matt Gay struggled from 50+ again, concluding with 2/3 field goals and hitting all 3 extra points. The deeper issue is Gay's missing from long, as well as his recent injuries (hernia/quad). Dating back to signing with Indianapolis in 2023, Gay is 8/15 from 50+. In his career, he's now 25/38 (65.7%).
Gay's $22.5 million contract (Over The Cap) looks like a bust deal for Indianapolis. The elite kickers in the NFL make long-distance field goals, and Gay is 0/2 on the year and hardly over 50% as a Colts player. If Gay doesn't step it up soon, he might feel his seat as the starter heat up.
Riser | Dayo Odeyingbo
Despite not having Kwity Paye (quadriceps), Indianapolis had immense production from Dayo Odeyingbo. On the day, Odeyingbo led Indianapolis with 1.5 sacks and notched 3 tackles (1 for loss). Odeyingbo had a great 2023, finishing with 8.0 sacks and 38 tackles (9 for loss).
The hope for Gus Bradley and Charlie Partridge is that this performance from the former second-rounder is the beginning of more consistency. If Indy can get a boost from Odeyingbo, especially once Pay returns, then the Colts can maintain while DeForest Buckner recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
Faller | AD Mitchell
Colts rookie second-round receiver AD Mitchell was targeted three times for no catches. On the season, the young pass-catcher has 2 catches for 32 receiving yards. The issue is he has a wild 13 targets, giving Mitchell a paltry 15.4% catch efficiency.
The additional problem is his 'let up' on another sideline throw that could've given Indy a premium field position if he had given effort. However, as he did against the Green Bay Packers, Mitchell stopped running to avoid contact.
It's simple for Mitchell, if he wants to succeed as an NFL receiver, he must get grittier and tougher. Even a veteran like Joe Flacco throwing passes will sometimes be off-kilter, with a reliance on Mitchell to get the football. We'll see what receivers coach and Colts legend Reggie Wayne does to address this with the former Longhorns star.
Riser | Sam Womack III
The Colts lost JuJu Brents to the season (knee) and didn't have Kenny Moore II (hip), so Chris Lammons and Samuel Womack III were relied upon to fill in. While Lammons played well, Womack was a blanket of coverage when it mattered most.
Womack came to Indianapolis from the San Francisco 49ers as an unknown but will be remembered for his impact against the Steelers. Womack finished with a tackle and 2 crucial passes defended. Indianapolis can feel better about their depth after today, with two CBs stepping into the void and performing admirably when needed. However, Womack's story stands out more. We'll see how his usage plays out going forward.
Faller | Anthony Richardson
Richardson's placement as a 'faller' isn't necessarily his fault, as he finished 3/4 passing for 71 yards through the air. He also tossed in 3 carries for 24 rushing yards to total 95 all-purpose yards in one quarter. Instead, it's his constant injuries that are piling up for the 22-year-old.
Richardson exited with pain in his hip, so Flacco took the offensive reigns while Richardson recovered. Then, Richardson hobbled back to be the leader of a QB-designed run that led to a possible concussion.
Richardson is becoming the injury-prone QB that Indy dreaded his designation morphing into. However, his 22 years of age is highly encouraging. There is plenty of time to keep Richardson on the ball while adjusting to the NFL, and Richardson even mentioned the injury isn't too severe and that he wanted to return to action. Indianapolis sidelined him as a 'precaution.'
We'll see what the Colts do with Richardson's injury ahead of an AFC South clash with the winless (0-4) Jacksonville Jaguars in week five.
