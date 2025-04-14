Colts Among 'Worst' Free Agent Signings
The Indianapolis Colts made big moves in free agency by adding former All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Charvarius Ward, among others. Arguably, the second most important signing was former Minnesota Vikings playmaking safety Camryn Bynum.
Bynum has been on a solid career path where he's improved annually. However, despite his ascension as a starting safety, Bynum wasn't thought of highly by the folks at Bleacher Report.
In a piece detailing the eight worst free agent signings of the 2025 offseason, Bynum is listed as the eighth worst. Here's the interesting take in its full extension.
"To be fair, Bynum has been a solid run defender the past two years, amassing 233 total tackles over the past two years. He has also averaged two interceptions per season and posted a career-best 10 passes defensed last year in Minnesota," wrote Gary Davenport. "But Bynum isn’t especially good in coverage—his career passer rating against is almost 100, and the 26-year-old allowed a whopping eight touchdown passes in 2022."
Bynum posted a bit of an underwhelming coverage grade per Pro Football Focus with 59.6. But he looked solid against the run, laying out a 70.7 grade in that regard. As for his statistics in 2024, Bynum had 96 tackles (54 solo) and two stops in the backfield, along with three picks.
Bleacher Report also mentions later that 'the Colts are right back where they started' about Bynum and Nick Cross, as they are stronger against the run than anything else. Later, it's brought up that Julian Blackmon could have been retained for a better result in pass coverage.
This simply isn't the case, as Bynum is a better overall player than Blackmon. While Blackmon had a statistically solid 2024, he played with more injuries and missed a load of tackles. Bynum can improve in coverage, but it's worth noting that he's working with a veteran coordinator like Lou Anarumo, a coach that will maximize his efficiency as the free safety for Indianapolis.
It's too early to know how Bynum will impact the Colts' defense, but he is a better addition to the secondary than what Indianapolis had with its previous safety setup. If Cross can build off what was an impressive breakout season where he collected 146 tackles (six for loss), five passes deflected, three interceptions, and a fumbles forced, then the duo of him and Bynum might catch fire.
We'll see what type of performance Bynum can put together in year five with a new scheme and team. Will he live up to his high-level contract? That is the biggest question surrounding the University of California alum as the Colts embark on a critical ninth season under general manager Chris Ballard.
