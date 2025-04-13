Colts Qs: Will Chris Ballard Covet Instant-Impact Players in Draft?
The Indianapolis Colts have made a couple of big moves in free agency while also showing an uncharacteristic willingness to let established players leave like we haven't seen before in the Chris Ballard era.
With the 2025 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, fans have a ton of questions about what is soon to unfold in a loaded edition of Horseshoe Huddle's "Colts Qs." Some questions edited for clarity.
"I hope the draft focuses on more experienced and productive prospects this year. Do you feel like the Ballard regime could relax on the super developmental prospects and target more proven/productive players this year?" -- @ZONSON3000, YouTube
"How different do you expect the drafted players to look compared to the usual mold of Ballard prospects? Will Ballard go less for traits or size than normal with his job on the line to get impact day 1?" -- @Tomabiii, Twitter
I do think we've seen Ballard adjust the way he does things over the last couple of years. Where he used to believe in traits above all else, he has started to rely on production as well. Part of it is his trust in the assistant coaches and their desire to get certain players in the building (Reggie Wayne and Tony Sparano Jr. get the guys they want), but another part of it is that players who were productive in college often translate to the NFL in some way.
Josh Downs, Laiatu Latu, and Matt Goncalves are a few recent examples of guys who maybe didn't look like superhumans before the draft, but their college tape and production were unquestionably good.
"Do you expect Chris Ballard will draft need early, or will he do his usual early-round favorite of who is best available according to his draft board?" -- @paulwilson1193, YouTube
I think it's always a bit of both with Ballard, but if a couple of players are evenly ranked, they'll go with the need. Those two things match up this year, as Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland are both likely to be near the top of the Colts' board if either is available. Still, if they have an elite, top-five player available to them at 14, it may not matter what position they play.
"Do you expect the Colts to trade up or stand pat? Ballard loves to trade back, but maybe this is the year for a move up." -- @warmothr, Twitter
The spot the Colts would truly need to move up to if they are dead set on Warren is the Raiders' No. 6 spot because the Jets at No. 7 makes a lot of sense for Warren. However, slots like the Panthers at 8, Bears at 10, and 49ers at 11 make a lot of sense as well if Warren is still there. The problem is, as good as Warren is, he's not the prospect that Brock Bowers or Malik Nabers were last year, and that's who the Colts were trying to move up for last year. Will they feel the pull to move up for a player that badly this year?
With all that said, the smart money, if the Colts move, is on them moving back rather than forward. Let's say their most-coveted couple of players are gone, and there's a handful of guys they really like; they would likely consider moving back far enough to where they won't miss out on all of those guys. That way, they would at least recoup a third-round pick or something similar.
"Normally Ballard drafts with an eye towards development, but do you think he focuses more on players that can immediately contribute since his seat is finally hot and he needs to win this year?" -- @leosaison.bsky.social, Bluesky
I do think that is hard to ignore. Although the Colts are playing it off like free agency just happened to break their way this year, they were intentionally more aggressive, and it worked. They do need to win this year, so taking someone who's a big project or someone with injuries that may keep them off the field for a bit doesn't make as much sense.
"We can all agree Indy needs more out of the TE position. However, I don’t think taking one with pick 14 makes us automatic playoff contenders. Do you agree we need to use this draft capital on a more impactful player?" -- @millerai, Twitter
I think those things can line up, but the options aren't plentiful. I do think Warren, Loveland (if the shoulder checks out), and Mason Taylor make an immediate impact and help smooth out the passing game. Just any sort of consistent rhythm in the offense could be huge for this team.
With that said, I'm not against them taking other instant-impact players who aren't tight ends as long as they're the best players available. It's really hard for me to ignore what guys like Jalon Walker, Jihaad Campbell, Malaki Starks, Walter Nolen, and Will Johnson could do for the defense. Even Tyler Booker or Grey Zabel helping usher the offensive line into a new era of excellence.
"If Will Johnson slides and is available to be drafted by the Colts, do you go get him?" -- @MikePatton82, Twitter
Depending on who else is there, obviously, but regardless, Johnson would probably be on my short list of candidates available at 14. If Warren, Campbell, and Walker are off the board, I have no problem with Johnson being the pick.
"With TE being the most glaring and obvious need. If Jihaad Campbell and Colston Loveland are on the board at 14, do you think it’s likely the Colts stay at 14 and pick Loveland?" -- @ZBee2306, Twitter
That's a tough one because I do think Campbell is probably among the highest players on their board, and some teams have Loveland as their top tight end. Both Campbell and Loveland are nursing shoulder injuries which puts their availability in question early on, so that part of it is a wash. If those two players specifically were on the board and the Colts' top two available, I think there's a good chance they try to trade back a little bit to try and gain more draft capital while still securing one of them. Ultimately, I think Campbell would get the slight nod over Loveland, but not Warren.
"If you had to bet on one shocking player the Colts take in Round 1, who you picking?" -- @mattlood17, Twitter
I think any of the following would be surprising because they don't fit a need for a starter, or they haven't been commonly tied to the Colts: Nolen, Starks, Mike Green, Jahdae Barron, Kelvin Banks Jr., Nick Emmanwori, and Donovan Ezeiruaku.
If you want to talk actual shock (and this isn't based on any intel; it's why it would be shocking), I'd say quarterback, wide receiver, or running back, any of which would likely be in a trade-back scenario. While still incredibly unlikely, names that would make sense would be Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, Tet McMillan, Matthew Golden, TreVeyon Henderson, and Omarion Hampton.
"Let's turn the table for a second... Who would you NOT want Indy to draft in the 1st round?" -- @RealNate018, Twitter
I would be firmly against a quarterback, running back, or wide receiver in the first round -- any of them. Players who are actual possibilities for the Colts in the first who I would prefer they not draft: Green, Josh Conerly Jr., Shemar Stewart.
"Of the Colts' biggest needs, which seem to be TE, LB, and line depth for both sides: which do you think is most likely to get passed on or pushed later in the draft?" -- @SeafordFootDoc, Twitter
I think tight end and offensive line are both huge priorities for the Colts in this draft. At tight end, after Warren, Loveland, and Taylor, your chances of hitting on a three-down tight end plummet. Offensive line is very deep, and I imagine the Colts come out of the weekend with at least two. Defensive line and linebacker aren't necessarily deep, but you can find guys on all three days in spots.
"Who is your favorite Dayo replacement edge with inside/out versatility? Some options include Sai’vion Jones (LSU), Elijah Roberts (SMU), Jordan Burch (Oregon), Jared Ivey (Ole Miss), etc.?" -- @sweetlou760, Twitter
As far as Dayo Odeyingbo replacements, Burch is my favorite from that group. There aren't many options this year -- you basically nailed them -- but I do have concerns about Ivey. If the Colts felt that Landon Jackson (6'6", 264, 33+ arms) could continue adding weight to occasionally play inside, he'd be intriguing in that role as well, but I still like him as a long, athletic, energetic edge player on Day 2.
"Evaluating day 3 quarterbacks. Late round 3rd string QB options." -- @The_Mango_Peach, Twitter
I think the Colts have a legitimate interest in Quinn Ewers and Riley Leonard. Personally, I lean Kyle McCord, Brady Cook, and Cam Miller. Donovan Smith (son of Colts running backs coach DeAndre Smith) is also pretty intriguing. He was at the Colts' local pro day, so they should be able to have as much info as possible on him.
"Over under 3.5 on how many LB’s are drafted/UDFA?" -- @MichaelMoscrip, Twitter
Including UDFAs, I'll take the over, at least at four. The Colts currently have 69 roster spots filled out of 90, so they have 21 more open between draftees, undrafted rookies, and other veteran free agents they may sign.
In the two previous offseasons that the Colts have replaced a defensive coordinator under Ballard, he brought in at least four new linebackers through the drafted and undrafted rookie market. The Colts have a new defensive coordinator, roster spots to fill, and they need to keep adding to a room that no longer has E.J. Speed or Grant Stuard.
"What position (apart from tight end) would you be most gutted, if the Colts didn't address it in the draft?" -- @Tycho53, Twitter
I don't love the current free-agent market of linebackers, so I'd prefer for them to do the necessary work at that group through the draft. Defensive line as well. As I look at the roster and the draft with a bird's eye view, I think it would be best to load up on defense in the draft. They obviously need that tight end on offense, but otherwise, I think there are more free-agent options for the offense at other positions should they strike out in the draft.
"Is Trey Hendrickson off the Colts board with the signing of Mo Alie-Cox and the release of Matt Gay? Are we now looking to draft our next dominant tight end?" -- @grapplerone, Twitter
I don't think the Alie-Cox and Gay moves affect anything that the Colts will do in the draft or potentially in the trade market. Financially, what the Colts gained by releasing Gay was essentially canceled out by Alie-Cox's new deal.
The Colts will still likely try to land a stud tight end early, but Alie-Cox's presence makes it so it's not the end of the world if the board doesn't bring them what they need. They can try for a receiving tight end or more of a high-ceiling player later while knowing that Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree can handle blocking; they just won't have the do-it-all player that they covet.
The Colts trading for Hendrickson is still a long shot because moving a star player is never seamless, and the Bengals are a bit stubborn in how they operate. They may never bend to a doable enough asking price for the Colts or any other team.
"Can the Colts do these two things during the NFL Draft: 1.) Draft Tyler Warren. 2.) Make a logical trade and $$$ package for Trey Hendrickson?" -- @kidjock, Twitter
It's highly unlikely, but I won't say never. The Colts probably wouldn't cough up a first-round pick in order to trade for Hendrickson (he'll be 31 in December and needs a big, new contract), so they'd have it to pick Warren if he's available.
"Who are the positions they address AFTER the draft with veterans on minimum contracts? Why?" -- @KSmith1872, Twitter
The positions I think the Colts will definitely try to address in the draft are (in no particular order) running back, tight end, offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker. They have also looked plenty into the Day 3 quarterback market, but it's not imperative that it be addressed in the draft.
I think we'll see the Colts grab a capable third safety in free agency after the draft if they don't find what they're looking for during it. Same thing with adding another tight end if they don't land one of the top guys. Offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker are also high-volume positions, so they make a lot of sense as well. In particular, they need another capable pass rusher.
"Who are veteran free agents still available that would be fine as starters for us especially at linebacker and/or right guard?" -- @miralem1.bsky.social, Bluesky
As I mentioned, I don't love the free-agent linebacker market, especially not enough to unseat the potential of Jaylon Carlies as a starter, but there are capable players out there. Kyzir White and Isaiah Simmons are the ones I'd have my eyes on.
As for right guard, Will Hernandez, Dalton Risner, and Max Scharping are all guys who've started plenty before and are still at a reasonable age.
"Why did the Colts decide to cut Matt this week as opposed to during training camp or before FA?" -- @schofieldb95, Twitter
The timing did seem a little curious, but teams will often cut veterans early to let them hit the market as soon as possible so they're not playing catch-up. Gay now has the opportunity to sign with a team ahead of the draft and when the undrafted market opens.
"If this season does go well with Anthony Richardson developing and/or a playoff berth, what is the plan for the future?" -- @Jack14-cw8dc, YouTube
If Richardson does enough to remain the starter heading into 2026, then I think the Colts continue to build the offense around him and make sure they have a capable backup quarterback to be prepared for if Richardson misses any time with injuries. Ideally, the backup wouldn't be too far off stylistically so that the offense wouldn't change drastically from one player to another.
"What kind of result short of a protracted playoff run would it take for Chris Ballard to save his job?" -- @Peetie_Peete, Twitter
Ballard clearly has a ton of equity in the organization, but obviously, patience has to be incredibly thin at this point with no playoff appearances for four straight years. Outside of an extended playoff run in 2025 like you mentioned, I think the first thing is the Colts have to either make the playoffs or be in serious contention for a spot in the final week of the regular season. I would also say that Ballard's bold moves, such as adding Charvarius Ward, Camryn Bynum, and anything else still to come have to look like good investments. If the Colts just look lost, without an identity, and suffering ugly losses like they did late last year, then it's time to move on.
"Who was your favorite football/basketball team growing up?" -- @chriswalty30, Twitter
Despite growing up in Central Indiana at the time Peyton Manning got to town, the first NFL team I paid attention to was the St. Louis Rams when they traded for Marshall Faulk. "The Greatest Show On Turf" was my jam. What really got me into football was playing MaddenI and collecting football cards. I started paying attention to the Colts and Notre Dame Football shortly after.
As for basketball, I was a relatively engaged IU fan as a kid before becoming way more casual later on. I absolutely loved the Pacers and paid a lot of attention growing up and into my young adult years. Watching Paul George Pacers take on LeBron James' Heat inside whatever Gainbridge Fieldhouse was called at the time might've been my favorite era. The Colts and the NFL specifically have dominated my attention for the last decade-plus since it's now my job.