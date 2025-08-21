Colts' Newcomer Stayed Ready, Waiting for Call from Lou Anarumo
After loading up at cornerback during the offseason, the Indianapolis Colts found themselves in dire straits at the position by the end of training camp.
A couple of weeks prior, rookie cornerback Justin Walley, who appeared in line to start on the outside, suffered a season-ending ACL injury. He joined David Long Jr. as a Colts corner whose season ended before it actually began.
Walley was already seeing increased action due to veterans Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents ailing from hamstring injuries. Starting slot Kenny Moore II also missed about a week with a knee injury before he, Jones, and Brents returned to practice this week. Even prized free-agent addition Charvarius Ward had missed some time during camp with "tightness" in one of his legs.
The Colts knew that if they wanted to have a serious defensive backfield in 2025 and not have to rely on first and second-year undrafted players, then they'd have to make a serious move.
With that being the case, the Colts pulled on an old connection, signing two-time All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard in free agency. Howard spent the first two years of his career with new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was Howard's defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and 2017.
Howard spent last season out of football, waiting for the right opportunity while a legal matter "cleared up," but before that, he was known as one of the NFL's biggest ballhawks, earning the 32-year-old four Pro Bowl nods throughout his career. In 100 career games, Howard has accumulated 331 tackles (eight for loss), four forced fumbles, five fumbles recovered, 29 interceptions, 95 pass breakups, and four defensive touchdowns.
“I've been in touch with (the Colts) for a little minute," Howard told reporters on Wednesday. "Me and Coach Lou have got a great relationship. My first two years in the league, he worked with me at the Miami Dolphins. So, I've been in contact with him, and when I got the call, I was ready to come.”
While Indianapolis may not have been the next destination that Howard envisioned when he was let go by the Dolphins last offseason, the opportunity to work with Anarumo was too good an opportunity for Howard to pass up.
“It means a lot, man," Howard said. "I'm familiar with him, he’s familiar with me. He knows my game, and I know – expect what he is going to call. So, I was just excited for the opportunity, just ready to come play.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Familiarity with the coordinator and scheme is good, of course, but realistically, there is reason to be skeptical about how quickly an advanced-age cornerback who hasn't played since 2023 can be ready to play.
“Oh yeah, I knew it was coming," Howard said about eventually getting a call to return to the NFL. "I just had to stay ready. So, it's expecting a call, and I know a call could be happening any day... This offseason, I was working out and getting ready for the next opportunity to come up, and I'm ready to go.”
While Howard has worked off the field to stay in general athletic shape, he acknowledged that the only thing that can prepare someone to play football is to actually play football.
"I feel like nothing can get you ready for football shape," Howard admitted. "It's just gotta happen as long as the game's going."
"The good thing with (Howard) is he's played a lot of football," Colts defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson said on Wednesday. "So, he's just gotta learn our language. He's probably played the same coverages, the same defenses in his past. It's just, we may call it this, and he called it that. So, we just gotta get on the same page with him as to what we call things and our language. He's doing extra to get himself ready to go, and we're all working hard to get him ready."
"Obviously, there's some rust, and he would echo that," Henderson continued. "But we're gonna knock that off daily and clean him up, and let's go play."
Still, despite needing to knock the rust off, Howard was adamant that he could play a full workload if Anarumo asked him to come Sept. 7 and Week 1 at home against his former team, the Dolphins.
"Fo sho. Fo sho. Fo Sho. Fo sho," Howard repeated. "Yes, sir."