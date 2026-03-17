The Indianapolis Colts have added another cornerback to their roster ranks in the form of former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero broke the news.

Former Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt is expected to sign with the Colts, per source. He visited today and now is set for a reunion with DC Lou Anarumo. pic.twitter.com/Wx5DMH2RH4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2026

This signing isn't surprising, considering Taylor-Britt's ties to Colts defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo.

Taylor-Britt has spent his four NFL seasons with Cincinnati since being drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft out of the University of Nebraska.

Through his NFL tenure, the cornerback has secured 203 tackles, four tackles for loss, 38 pass breakups, seven interceptions, and an impressive two pick returns for touchdowns.

Taylor-Britt was on fire during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and was to take that sort of momentum into last season.

However, he suffered the same injury that Colts safety Hunter Wohler sustained, a Lisfranc injury. This required surgery and ended his campaign at just eight games played.

In those eight games, Taylor-Britt took a step back from what we saw him accomplish the two seasons prior. Arguably the worst piece of Taylor-Britt's 2025 campaign was his tackling.

The cornerback missed five on the season, and per Pro Football Focus, notched a rough tackling grade of 38.8. After recovering from the Lisfranc injury, Taylor-Britt will rejoin Anarumo and look to bounce back with the Colts.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) reacts to Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scoring a go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor-Britt isn't far removed from a couple of great seasons where he didn't dip below three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

If he can hit the ground running in a scheme he's familiar with, he could provide excellent depth to an already stacked Colts cornerback position.

Indianapolis is emphasizing having as much talent as possible for their cornerback room for the upcoming 2026 season. Below are the names currently listed per OurLads.

Charvarius Ward

Sauce Gardner

Mekhi Blackmon

Johnathan Edwards

Jaylon Jones

Kenny Moore II

Justin Walley

Wyett Ekeler

Rob Carter, Jr.

Last season proved that you can never have enough depth at corner for Indianapolis. Charvarius Ward sustained three concussions, and Sauce Gardner dealt with a calf strain that kept him out for a significant time.

Not to forget that Mike Hilton hardly saw the field for the Colts before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Also, promising rookie cornerback Justin Walley tore his ACL during a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens during 2025's training camp.

These setbacks forced names like Mekhi Blackmon, Johnathan Edwards, and Jaylon Jones to step into the starting fray.

Not to mention, Indianapolis saw Xavien Howard call it a career just a few games into the 2025 season after the former Miami Dolphin showed he was simply behind the times.

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) makes a 45-yard reception while being covered by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) during the second quarter of their game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

This is an underrated signing by Indianapolis, and could pay off in a big way. If the prominent starters like Ward and Gardner can remain intact for the 2026 season, it gives the Colts a great cornerback room.

It wouldn't be a shock if Taylor-Britt slots in as a CB3 on the outside to rotate in for Anarumo. However, it all depends on how well Taylor-Britt recovers from his Lisfranc injury.

Taylor-Britt has shown great promise as a playmaker at the cornerback position, and he now gets a fresh opportunity alongside excellent defensive back talent with Anarumo in Indianapolis.