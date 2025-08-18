Colts Sign Former All-Pro CB
The Indianapolis Colts have made a big addition to their cornerback room only a few weeks away from the start of the regular season.
According to an announcement from his agent, former All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard has agreed to a deal to sign with the Colts.
By signing Howard, it's yet another move the Colts have made in an attempt to bolster their secondary across this offseason, filling in next to their big signings of Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum that transpired earlier in the spring.
Though it's a group that's already faced a fair share of bumps and bruises before Week 1 has even kicked off. Recent injuries have already shaken up this Indianapolis secondary unit in the preseason, sidelining multiple names like Justin Walley, Juju Brents, and Jaylon Jones. As a result, Indianapolis has taken notice, opting to add another big name to bring in more depth to this cornerback room.
Howard, who was previously with the Miami Dolphins for the first eight years of his career, has remained on the free agent market since he was released in the 2024 offseason, ultimately opting to go unsigned for the entire 2024 season. Now, at age 32 and a year out of the mix, the former star corner joins the second team of his time in the league in Indianapolis.
Throughout his time with the Dolphins, Howard played in 100 total games since he was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft at pick 38, starting in 99 of those contests. His best season in Miami came during 2020, when Howard would go on to earn his one and only First-Team All-Pro selection, even navigating his way to third in the Defensive Player of the Year race, ultimately won by Aaron Donald.
During his last season suiting up for Miami in 2023, he wound up starting in each of the 13 games he appeared in, logging 45 tackles, 12 passes defended, and an interception. He would go on to miss the final two games of that season due to a foot injury he was carted off for in Week 17, which would inevitably be his last time on the field as a Dolphin.
Fast forward to 2025, Howard is healthy, signed with the Colts, and could be a major asset to be had in this secondary– especially if he can return to a similar form we saw during his peak in Miami.