Colts Want Young QBs to Get Experience Versus Bengals
The Indianapolis Colts took front and center stage for NFL coverage after head coach Shane Steichen announced that Daniel Jones will become the starting quarterback for the 2025 season over Anthony Richardson Sr.
This storyline will dominate everything Colts-related for the foreseeable future, but Indianapolis does still have one final preseason game to play this Saturday, August 23rd, against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.
After Jones was given the starting reins, the assumption was that Richardson might see some snaps as a backup. However, Steichen confirmed Jones and Richardson won't make it on the field, but rather, Riley Leonard and Jason Bean will take over the offense.
It's a bit peculiar that Richardson won't even get any reps despite being relegated to backup duties for Jones. However, it's key to get a rookie like Leonard and a young talent like Bean valuable experience since neither has seen a massive amount of time under center in the NFL.
Leonard has put up 19/36 pass completions for 156 air yards and an interception through his preseason. As for Bean, he saw action against the Bengals and finished the game with 3/7 completions for 37 passing yards.
The narrative is that Leonard is the QB3, while Bean likely falls to becoming a practice squad quarterback to give Lou Anarumo's defenders looks on a week-to-week basis. With just one more preseason game left, it makes sense that both Leonard and Bean see action, as it might be their last for the 2025 season.
The Colts are closing in on their September 7th home opener against the Miami Dolphins and now know that Jones will lead Steichen's offense to hopefully break an over-decade-long curse of losing the Week 1 opener.
We'll see how Leonard and Bean perform for the final preseason game of the year for the Colts. As for the Dolphins game, it will be interesting to find out right away how Steichen's decision to play Jones as the starter pans out to open at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2025 season.