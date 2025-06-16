Daniel Jones Lands Bold Prediction for Colts' QB Job
The hottest topic surrounding the Indianapolis Colts and their lead up to training camp and the 2025 regular season centers around their clear question mark sitting at the quarterback position.
It's a topic that's been brewing since the Colts brought in Daniel Jones as their newest addition at the quarterback position this offseason on a one-year $15 million deal. Placed alongside 2023's fourth-overall pick in Anthony Richardson, the two are set to embark on a wildly intriguing quarterback battle in the weeks ahead of next season to sort out their Week One starter, and hope to get this offense on track after a year of turbulence in 2024.
And while many have predicted the job to ultimately be won out by Richardson as the Colts' former top-five pick and future face of the franchise, other projections have seen the battle turning another way.
The latest bold prediction on the Colts' quarterback situation comes from ESPN's Eric Karabell, who heeds a warning to fantasy managers not to be surprised if Daniel Jones winds up starting more games than Richardson next season.
"Honestly, how much more convincing do you need that Richardson is not the answer in Indianapolis?" Karabell wrote. "He missed half the games due to injury during his first two seasons, and he wasn't exactly a polished passer when he played. There is little question the tantalizing Richardson can run, but he can't stay on the field. Jones isn't exactly awesome or durable, either, so this is a mess you must avoid."
Of course, when it comes to strictly upside, Richardson likely holds the title of having the best ceiling within this Colts' offense. But, for an Indianapolis roster fighting to win games now, and especially for a coaching staff and front office clawing for their jobs, that potential doesn't quite compare to immediate production on the field for 2025.
For the Colts, the question then becomes who gives this group the best chance of winning success. Richardson, who has all of the athletic upside, has suffered from injury concerns, accuracy woes, and turnover problems that will have to be addressed ahead of next season if he wants full confidence from this coaching staff to start.
But if those traits can't connect for Richardson early on ahead of year three, and Jones starts capturing the attention of this coaching brass, then the chatter for the former New York Giants quarterback will start to get louder and louder.
If that's the case, then it could be well within the range of possibilities to let Jones handle the keys to this offense more often than not throughout the season ahead, rather than Richardson, paired with his respective inconsistencies on the field, being the one to carry out those duties.
It's a situation that we'll have to wait until the inner workings of training camp get officially sorted out, but it looks like it could be a quarterback battle that's a bit more narrow than many initially expected.