Top NFL Insider Believes Daniel Jones to Be Colts QB of the Future

The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season turned into a nightmare once star quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an Achilles injury in Week 14 that would ultimately end his breakout year.

At one point, the Colts wanted to get Jones a long-term deal before his big injury, and per NFL Insider Adam Schefter, he expects Indianapolis to sign Jones to a new contract during the upcoming offseason.

"I think the Colts are banking on Daniel Jones being back and I do think that they'll re-sign him..



The QB situation for Indianapolis isn't the greatest outside of signing Jones to stay with the Colts.

Starting with Jones, he'll be recovering from a tricky Achilles setback that will put question marks on how he'll be once he's back next year.

Next is Indy's 2023 fourth-overall pick, Anthony Richardson Sr. He's arguably the most logical way to go, given the investment that the Colts put in him. Sadly, Richardson hasn't stayed healthy at all, and when he has played, it's been brutally bad.

Third is Riley Leonard, who likely gets his first NFL start in Week 18 against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Leonard has skills, but is limited as a passer and was passed on in favor of Philip Rivers.

The Colts also don't have a first-round pick for 2026 and 2027. Generally, when a team invests in a rookie QB to start, it's in the first round.

Lastly, there's the free agent market, which isn't particularly encouraging, except possibly for Malik Willis. Names like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Zach Wilson, and Marcus Mariota are the top options.

Jones' 2025 with the Colts is the best season he's had to date. Below are the prominent QB statistics from Jones.

Completions | 261

Passing Yards | 3,101

Passing TDs | 19

Interceptions | 8

Rushing Yards | 164

Rushing TDs | 5

Jones was putting up excellent numbers before his season was abruptly cut short against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Indianapolis signed Jones in the 2025 offseason to compete with Richardson, and it paid off for the former New York Giants franchise quarterback. Jones won the competition and never looked back in Shane Steichen's offense.

It's unclear what the next contract will look like if Indianapolis decides to present Jones with an offer, but I assume it won't be anything like what a top-tier quarterback is paid in the NFL.

Jones' injury history (including the Achilles) indicates there won't be a lot of room for negotiation between the Colts and Jones' agent. I expect a 'team-friendly' offer to be presented.

This essentially means that the money is still good, but not of the highest tier. It would allow Indy to use the rest of their salary cap to add more talent around Jones, whether through free agency or the NFL draft.

Jones was a great fit in Steichen's offense, and if he can recover well from his Achilles setback, it's the right way to go for the Colts.

If this gets done, it puts into question what the team will do with Richardson, a quarterback Indy has seemed to all but given up on with a decision on his fifth-year option looming.

The Colts still have a game left to play before they start evaluating next year's regular season, but don't be shocked if Jones is the QB Indianapolis goes with for 2026, and potentially beyond.

