Colts Bring in Former Super Bowl Coach as Senior Assistant

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing in former Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos head coach John Fox to be a senior assistant for the defense according to a report from Stephen Holder.



"Colts are hiring former Carolina and Denver head coach John Fox as a senior defensive assistant, per source," wrote Holder on Twitter. "[This] Adds another former HC on the defensive staff along with Gus Bradley."

Fox was head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2002 thru 2010. He compiled a 73-71 record and took the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2003 where he lost to the New England Patriots.

Fox took over the Denver Broncos in 2011 where he enjoyed a successful run of four seasons that saw him compile a 46-18 record and a Super Bowl appearance in 2013 when the Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Fox had a more forgettable tenure with the Chicago Bears when he was just 14-34 from 2015-2017.

Fox had a defensive background before becoming a head coach. He was a secondary coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers before becoming a defensive coordinator for the then LA Raiders and New York Giants.

His Panthers teams had five top-ten defenses in his 10-year stint including the No. 2 ranked defense by yards in his first season. They went 7-9 that year despite being 30th in points scored.

Arguably Fox's best team was his last in Denver. The Broncos had the No. 3 ranked defense (by yards) and the No. 4 ranked offense, but they fell in the divisional round to the... Indianapolis Colts in 2014.

Fox helped lay the foundation for the Broncos No. 1 ranked defense that won the Super Bowl in 2015 despite the offense falling to 16th in the NFL.

Despite his struggles in Chicago, Fox had a long run as a successful NFL coach with the Panthers and Broncos. His teams were known for playing good defense, and he will look to improve a Colts unit that finished 16th in yards allowed and 25th in sacks.