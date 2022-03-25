Zach Pascal Says Goodbye to Indianapolis

After spending the first four years of his career with the Colts, wide receiver Zach Pascal penned a goodbye to Indianapolis as he begins his time with the Eagles.

The Indianapolis Colts lost a true "horseshoe guy" this week when free-agent wide receiver Zach Pascal departed for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pascal, a hard-working, do-it-all player for the Colts over the last four seasons signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Eagles to reunite with former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who is now the head coach in Philadelphia.

Indianapolis is the first location where Pascal got to flourish in the NFL, becoming a mainstay both on the field and in the community. Thursday night, he penned his goodbye to Indianapolis as he embarks on his new journey with the Eagles.

Pascal never grabbed all the headlines but had been the biggest constant in the Colts' wide receiver room since joining the team in 2018. Whenever the players in front of him would fall to injuries, he stepped up to lead the group.

He was initially claimed by the Colts off waivers as most on the outside assumed he'd be a "camp body." Honestly, the Colts might've thought the same. However, Pascal quickly endeared himself to the organization and became a player they didn't want to live without, signing two contracts with the team. Now as they move on without Pascal, Bleacher Report says it's a move the team may regret.

In four years with the Colts, Pascal started 44-of-64 games, totaling 150 receptions (258 targets) for 1,888 yards (12.6 avg.) and 15 touchdowns. Though he stood out as a receiver, he was also a valuable special teamer.

Now with the Eagles, Pascal still shouldn't be hurting for playing time. Outside of second-year star DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia receiving corps is a mixed bag. With Pascal's ability to play outside and in the slot, display sure hands, and block effectively, it shouldn't take him long to carve out a nice role.

