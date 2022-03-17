Skip to main content
Player(s)
Yannick Ngakoue, Rock Ya-Sin
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts

ESPN Grades Colts / Raiders Trade

How did ESPN grade the Rock Ya-Sin for Yannick Ngakoue trade for the Indianapolis Colts?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts swapped cornerback Rock Ya-Sin for the Las Vegas Raiders edge Yannick Ngakoue on Wednesday.

ESPN included the deal in their grades of the biggest moves made this week, and the Colts and Raiders each came away with a "B+" for the deal.

Ideally a trade benefits both teams, and that seems the consensus of the trade between the Colts and the Raiders.

Ya-Sin has some talent but has been a part-time player for the Colts over the past two seasons. He will be eligible for free agency after the 2022 season. Clearly the Colts didn't plan to extend him and were willing to use him as bait to reel in a pass-rusher.

Can Ngakoue make the Colts better? They surely need someone of his profile. Last season, their defense generated pressure on only 27% of opponents' dropbacks, ranking No. 26 in the NFL. There are certainly reasons to wonder why Ngakoue has changed teams so often in the past two years, but pass-rushers who are available in their mid-20s are going to have some flaws. -- Kevin Seifert, ESPN

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Seifert made mention of Ngakoue's five teams since the start of training camp in 2020 being a red flag, but maybe he'll find a home with the Colts.

Ngakoue has just one year left on the two-year contract he signed with the Raiders last season, and Las Vegas was eager to move his salary while bringing in Chandler Jones on a massive deal in free agency.

The Colts could take on Ngakoue's $13 million cap hit without putting much of a dent in their available spending. Indianapolis gets a soon to be 27-year old edge rusher coming off a 10-sack season in a contract year, and the Raiders got the cap room they needed and a solid contributor in Ya-Sin.

A "B+" for both teams sounds about right.

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (95) and defensive end Kwity Paye (51) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Report: Colts Decline to Tender Offers to RFA/ERFAs

By Jake Arthur13 hours ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Fireworks go off near the stage after the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Colts' Official 2022 NFL Draft Order Announced

By Jake Arthur16 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) stands in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Colts' Carson Wentz Trade to Commanders Becomes Official

By Jake Arthur16 hours ago
USATSI_17481753
Film

Film Room Breaks Down Colts' New Star Edge Rusher

By Zach Hicks16 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Report: Colts, Raiders Set to Make Splash Trade

By Jake Arthur18 hours ago
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) defends during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Colts Re-Sign Versatile Defensive Lineman

By Jake ArthurMar 15, 2022
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has led his offense to 118 points in a three-game win streak entering Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts, who have also won three in a row after an opening loss.
News

Veteran Quarterback Lists Colts as Preferred Destination if Traded

By Zach HicksMar 15, 2022
USATSI_16977572(1)
Film

Film Room Breaks Down Colts' Newest Cornerback Addition

By Zach HicksMar 15, 2022