Expert Makes Alarming Claim on Colts' Free Agent Splash
After a previous offseason in which the Indianapolis Colts remained relatively conservative in their cash spending and free agency moves, the front office opted to lean on a different approach during their decision-making this time around, effectively spending big money on two incoming starters for the secondary to help out a lacking position group from their 2024 campaign.
By bringing in Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum, many have seen this Indianapolis Colts defense to be on the upward trend for the year ahead, and there's reasonable cause to believe so. However, some see a bit of concern with their free agency decisions as well.
In the case of adding Bynum on a four-year, $60 million deal, Sports Illustrated's Gilbert Manzano sees a bit of a steep valuation of the Colts signing, effectively naming the move as one of the four worst-value free agent signings of this year's class.
"It’s rare when teams open up their wallets for safeties. It’s understandable to pay players as good as Derwin James, Antoine Winfield Jr., Minkah Fitzpatrick and Xavier McKinney. But Bynum isn’t on that level and might not be as good as the second-tier safeties, such as Jevon Holland and Jessie Bates III," Manzano wrote. "Bynum got a similar deal to Holland’s three-year, $45.3 million contract with the New York Giants—both received $30 million guaranteed. Bynum was a playmaker for the Vikings, but he benefited from playing behind great pass rushers and a productive defensive scheme led by Brian Flores."
On one side, the Colts made the much-needed move to get aggressive on the market with both of their secondary acquisitions. Yet, when it comes to Bynum, $20 million annually is indeed a high price to pay for a safety, so there's reason to question whether the former Minnesota Vikings defensive back is worth that number, especially after a year playing in such an ideal situation.
For a Colts defensive scheme led by new coordinator Lou Anarumo, paying that steep price for a nice and dependable safety does look like a worthwhile investment on paper. And in the event that Bynum does pan out for Indianapolis, the signing can be looked back on as a total success for this front office.
However, the question will ultimately revolve around whether Bynum has what it takes to play up to the level of one of the league's best safeties across the next four years. The Colts brass is seemingly confident they can make it happen solely based on the financial implications of his signing, but time will tell if the sizable bet will pay off.