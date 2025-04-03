Colts Top Defender Raved About by NFL Coach
The Indianapolis Colts elevated their defensive secondary with the addition of cornerback Charvarius Ward. Chris Ballard and the front office inked up a three-year, $54 million deal for his All-Pro-level services.
In a recent statement to The Athletic's James Boyd, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave huge compliments to Ward and described what he's bringing to the Colts after coaching him for three years on the West Coast.
Shanahan said, "They're getting a hell of a player. Mooney was awesome for us. Loved having him. I know he went through a lot of stuff this year. I was really impressed and earned a lot of respect with how he handled himself."
Shanahan concluded with, "I think it'll be good for him to get a new start, a fresh start, especially some stuff he went through this year. (The Colts) got a really good person and a very talented corner."
During his time in San Francisco, Ward played great football, tallying 213 tackles, 41 passes defended, six interceptions, and a defensive touchdown. He also had a torrid 2023 that saw him log a Pro Bowl, Second Team All-Pro nomination, and a league-leading 23 passes defended.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Ward had a down season by his standards in 2024, but it's understandable given the personal issues he dealt with, mentally draining the top-level cornerback on the field. However, Ward is ready to fight back and take another All-Pro and Pro Bowl nomination for 2025.
Ward will help the defensive secondary for Indy under Lou Anarumo reach new heights, as Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Samuel Womack III, and JuJu Brents will welcome his talents with open arms.
Ward is a fantastic addition to the Colts' defense, and Shanahan's words are indicative of a player who isn't just great on the field but a leader in the locker room and outside the gridiron. This is something the Colts need following a lackluster performance last year from the defense and growing concerns of culture malfunction.
Ward gets inserted as the top cornerback right away for the Colts and will look to rise to the occasion as the point man of the defensive secondary. Along with adding safety, Camryn Bynum, Ward is a signing that immediately upgrades a defense that struggled against the pass.
While Ward and Bynum do upgrade the defense significantly, there are still opportunities for Ballard to make moves to help Anarumo's stop troops on game day. It will be something to watch as Ward wears a Colts jersey and adjusts to a new city, team, and defense in his eighth season.
Recommended Articles