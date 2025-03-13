Eye-Popping Stat Shows Impact of New Colts Signing

Charvarius Ward has missed just 5.6% of his tackle attempts since entering the league in 2018, the lowest missed tackle rate in the NFL (min. 300 tackle attempts).



Ward has missed less than 10% of his tackle attempts in every season of his career.@Colts | #ForTheShoe https://t.co/z1wbxi8LKE pic.twitter.com/t1QyKxICbG