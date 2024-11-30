Former Colts QB Andrew Luck Makes Return to Football
Andrew Luck is returning to football.
No, not as a player or even in the NFL. Luck has his eyes on bringing his alma mater back to prominence.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reports Luck is becoming the general manager of the Stanford Cardinal. Luck's new role will have him oversee the football operations of the entire Cardinal program.
“I’m excited,” Luck told ESPN. “I think Stanford is taking an assertive and innovative step. We’re undoubtably the best athletic department in college sports. We have to re-prove it in football, and we’re excited to be part of that challenge.”
Luck will be a major part of the Cardinal program, handling both football and business decisions. He will play a role in managing the coaching staff, recruiting, player personnel staff, and more. Luck will also participate in fundraising, sponsorships, sales, and in-stadium experiences.
Luck was a member of the Cardinal from 2008-2011. After redshirting in 2008, he was named the starter in 2009 and became the greatest quarterback in school history.
Luck finished his Stanford career with 9,430 yards and 82 touchdowns. He remains the all-time leader in Stanford history in total offense (10,387), touchdown passes (82), wins by a starting quarterback (31), and winning percentage by a starting quarterback (.816). Luck graduated from Stanford with a Bachelor's degree in architectural design.
Luck would be taken No.1 overall by the Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft. Luck would play seven seasons with the Colts, throwing for 23,671 yards and 171 touchdowns while being named to the Pro Bowl four times. He ranks third in Colts' history in yards and touchdowns behind Peyton Manning and Johnny Unitas.
After Luck's shocking retirement from the NFL before the 2019 season, the quarterback largely stayed out of the spotlight. He returned to Stanford in 2022 to pursue his Master's degree in education and was a volunteer coach of the Palo Alto High School junior varsity team.
Now, Luck is returning to his most prominent role in football since he was the leader of the Colts. If his tenure as general manager is anything like the rest of Luck's football career, he will be wildly successful.
