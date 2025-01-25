Former Colts Coach Fired From Division Rival
Teams across the AFC South are making coaching changes as the 2024-25 NFL season winds down. On Friday, the Houston Texans fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and sent offensive line coach Chris Strausser out the door with him (per Ian Rapoport | NFL Network).
Slowik was let go after a two-season stay in Houston. The Texans made the divisional round of the last two playoffs but fell short to the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Houston scored 10 and 14 points in those two games, respectively.
Strausser, who was the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line coach from 2019 to 2022, was let go alongside Slowik. The Texans allowed 3.4 sacks per game this season, ranking 30th in the NFL. In their two playoff games this season, the Texans allowed 11 total sacks.
Slowik and Strausser have over a decade of coaching experience in the NFL. The two are likely to find more work in the league, especially considering the Texans' success despite prolonged injuries on offense.
Both coaches helped develop second-overall pick C.J. Stroud and played a part in his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2023. Houston finished that season with a top-12 offense thanks to a high-powered air attack.
In two games against the Colts this season, Slowik's offense scored 29 and 23 points. Stroud averaged 260 yards per game and threw for three total touchdowns in those two games. On the ground, Joe Mixon tore up Indy's defense by running for 100+ yards and a touchdown in each game.
Next season, the Colts will see a new-look Texans offense. Winning one against Stroud would help the Colts fight for their first divisional title since 2014.
