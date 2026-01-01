As Indiana prepares to take the field in the Rose Bowl as the No. 1 team in the country, Curt Cignetti’s rise continues to draw national attention.

One of the most meaningful endorsements came on Wednesday from Philip Rivers, who reflected on the coach who helped shape his college career more than two decades ago.

Rivers offered a reminder that Cignetti’s moment has been building for a long time.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rivers reflected on his time with Cignetti during his college career at NC State.

Rivers played under Cignetti for all four of his collegiate seasons, first as a tight ends coach and later as his quarterbacks coach during a senior year that earned ACC Player of the Year honors.

Philip Rivers position coach his senior season in college?



Curt Cignetti.



Here’s Rivers talking Cignetti today #iufb: pic.twitter.com/FxwVB6kqP3 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 31, 2025

Rivers described Cignetti as “super smart” and a “really good teacher in the meeting room,” emphasizing the impact those early film sessions had on his development.

Even after 20 years, Rivers said the structure, preparation, and detail Cignetti brought to the room remain easy to remember.

That teaching foundation helped fuel one of the most prolific quarterback careers in ACC history, with Rivers throwing for 13,484 yards and 95 touchdowns at NC State.

His senior season alone produced 4,491 passing yards and 34 touchdowns on a 72% clip, numbers Rivers still traces back to preparation habits built early.

Cignetti’s coaching path since then has only reinforced Rivers’ respect. From a stint at Alabama to multiple head coaching stops where he “won everywhere he’s been,” Rivers said watching Cignetti climb the ladder has been both impressive and deserved.

The two have stayed loosely connected over the years, with Rivers noting they’ve been in touch more frequently over the past year. Rivers said he made a point to let Cignetti know he was pulling for him during Indiana’s remarkable 2025 run.

THE HOOSIERS TAKE DOWN NO. 1 OHIO STATE 🚨



INDIANA HAS IT’S FIRST OUTRIGHT BIG 10 CHAMPIONSHIP IN 80 YEARS 😱 pic.twitter.com/qUjuGXImTk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2025

That run has been historic for the Indiana Hoosiers, who enter the Rose Bowl undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time in school history. Under Cignetti, Indiana authored one of the most dramatic turnarounds in modern college football.

Now, that execution will be tested against the Alabama Crimson Tide on college football’s grandest postseason stage.

Rivers admitted there’s something special about seeing a former coach square off against a program where he once worked, especially with so much on the line.

For Rivers, the moment is bigger than nostalgia. It’s validation that the same coach who once sharpened a young quarterback’s mind is now leading an entire program with the same precision.

As Indiana steps onto the field on January 1st, Rivers’ endorsement serves as a reminder that this rise did not happen overnight.

