Former Colts Coaches Earn Promotions with Super Bowl Champion Eagles
The previous era of Indianapolis Colts coaches continues to earn their stripes across the NFL, now as former coaches Kevin Patullo and Parks Frazier have earned new roles with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Media insider Mike Garafolo broke the news of Patullo's promotion from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore, who took the head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints. Fellow NFL Media insider Tom Pelissero later added that Frazier would join the Eagles' staff to replace Patullo as the passing game coordinator.
Patullo was previously the wide receivers coach and then passing game specialist for the Colts between 2018 and 2020 under former head coach Frank Reich. When former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni left Indy to become the Eagles' next head coach in 2021, he brought Patullo with him. Patullo has held the titles of passing game coordinator, associate head coach, and now offensive coordinator with Philadelphia.
Frazier came to the Colts as the assistant to the head coach under Reich in 2018. He quickly earned more responsibility, getting promoted to offensive quality control coach (2020), assistant quarterbacks coach (2021-22), and ultimately, the interim offensive coordinator position during the disastrous 2022 after Reich was fired during the season and replaced with Jeff Saturday.
Frazier rebounded, joining Reich as his passing game coordinator when the former was hired as the new Carolina Panthers head coach in 2023. Reich was dismissed in-season once again, leading to Frazier landing with the Miami Dolphins for the 2024 season as an offensive assistant.
