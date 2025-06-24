Former Colts WR May Deserve Another Chance in NFL
There's been one former member of the Indianapolis Colts to make some recent waves, albeit not having a roster spot in the NFL, but could be in line to get another chance following a surprising standout performance within the UFL.
That player is none other than former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain, a sixth-rounder for Indianapolis back in 2019 at pick 185, who's now with the Birmingham Stallions for the 2025 UFL season.
But, after an impressive showing from his recent sample size, and perhaps rising as the best receiver in his league, some seem to believe he could be in line for another look at the NFL level.
The latest nod of confidence comes from Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, who recently outlined five star UFL players who deserve another shot in the NFL, where Cain was right in the mix after being a threat both offensively and on special teams.
"The 28-year-old was clearly the best wide receiver in the UFL. In fact, he's been a standout during all three of his campaigns—all with the Birmingham Stallions—with USFL and UFL championships, a 2023 USFL Championship Game MVP nod and an All-UFL selection this year... He ranked third with 514 receiving yards, despite missing a game. His six touchdown snags was good for second. He led the league with an average of 57.1 receiving yards per game and 17.7 yards per catch. His 421 kick return yards also ranked among the league's top five."
"Obviously, Cain is already been given multiple opportunities to stick somewhere in the NFL and it just hasn't happened," Sobleski wrote. "Despite his history, he continues to show he's capable and someone who can contribute in multiple areas. Sometimes it's all about being in the right place at the right time. Cain simply hasn't found that particular opportunity quite yet."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cain has had many stops across his time in the NFL following his Colts stint, having signed onto the Pittsburgh Steelers for two seasons from 2019 to 2020, while also getting run with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens on the practice squad.
Alas, it wasn't without trial and error each go around, but now at 28 with head-turning production taking place in the UFL, it might be the late-career jumpstart he needs to get his second look in an NFL offense. Having three years of tenure in Birmingham and being the league's best receiver throughout, the 2025 season could be that long-awaited time to get that look to come his way.
That opportunity might not be with the Colts, simply due to their extensive depth at wide receiver for next season, but keep an eye on Cain as a potential late offseason pickup for a team around the NFL looking to take a swing on the position.