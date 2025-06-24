Colts' Shane Steichen at Risk of Losing Job in 2025
The start of training camp sits under a month away for the Indianapolis Colts and head coach Shane Steichen. By the end of camp, Colts coaches will have a major decision to make: Will Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson be the Week 1 starter?
Following two straight seasons of quarterback uncertainty under Steichen, the pressure has risen to a new high ahead of 2025's kickoff. Colts fans are tired of mediocrity, and understandably so. Indianapolis has perfectly split its last 34 games with 17 wins and an equal number of losses.
Steichen must make the right choice in training camp, especially since his job may depend on it. If Indy has a rough start, new ownership may make a bold statement by cleaning house halfway through the season.
USA Today analyst Jacob Camenker combed through coaches who are at risk of losing their jobs this season. Camenker named Steichen the fifth-most likely candidate to lose their position, saying his seat is "warm".
"Like [Kevin] Stefanski, Steichen has been dealt an unfavorable hand at quarterback," Camenker wrote. "If he can't start to tap into the raw potential of Anthony Richardson, the Colts – now under new ownership following Jim Irsay's death – could decide to bring in a new regime to restore the team to its status as a playoff contender."
Steichen has gotten the Colts close to postseason contention, but hasn't been able to finish the job. In 2023's season with Gardner Minshew, the Colts were just a few plays away from beating the Houston Texans in Week 18 for a shot at the AFC South title.
Instead, the Colts missed the playoffs and followed that season up with a turbulent 2024 campaign that saw all types of controversy. Richardson was benched and un-benched as the Colts opted for Joe Flacco at one point in the season.
With another quarterback dilemma on his hands, Steichen can't afford to be indecisive. Whoever wins the starting job should be given time to hit their stride early in the season. Switching out quarterbacks can hurt an offense's timing and rhythm, affecting both the linemen and receivers.
Camenker ranked four coaches as higher risk than Steichen: Brian Daboll (NYG), Mike McDaniel (MIA), Zac Taylor (CIN), and Kevin Stefanski (CLE). Each of those guys has made the playoffs before, something Steichen's yet to do.
It's hard to imagine the Colts giving Steichen a long leash this season. The playoffs are the expectation, especially when considering the amount of money being spent across the roster. Anything short of postseason football would be a disappointment and could lead to new management in 2026.