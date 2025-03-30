Former Colts Defender Says Goodbye to Indianapolis
One of the Indianapolis Colts' biggest Day 3 draft hits is moving on.
On Saturday, former Colts starting linebacker E.J. Speed agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the AFC South division-rival Houston Texans. Speed grew up in Fort Worth, TX, about 260 miles outside of Houston.
The Colts selected the little-known Speed out of tiny Tarleton State University in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In that time, he worked his way up from core special teamer to the unenviable task of replacing former All-Pro Shaquille Leonard in the middle of a season.
On Saturday, Speed took to social media to say goodbye to Indianapolis.
"Thank you INDY, I LOVE YALL," Speed posted to Instagram and X, including a highlight video of his career with the Colts.
Speed's posts received positive messages and well-wishes from former Colts teammates such as Laiatu Latu, Bobby Okereke, Dezmon Patmon, Jake Funk, and Jabaal Sheard.
Since coming to the Colts, Speed started 32-of-92 games, totaling 354 tackles (27 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 4 QB hits, 6 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and 12 pass breakups. He also blocked a punt in 2020 that was recovered for a touchdown, and he recovered two blocked punts for touchdowns in 2021.
