Colts Lose Starting Defender to Division-Rival Texans
The Indianapolis Colts have had a busy start to free agency, signing six new faces while letting go of multiple familiar ones.
Another Colts draft pick has left the team in free agency as the Houston Texans agreed to sign linebacker E.J. Speed on a one-year, $5 million deal (per Jordan Schultz | FOX).
Speed was selected by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft and started 26 games over the past two seasons. Speed tallied a career-high 142 tackles this past season, but also ranked toward the top of the league in missed tackle percentage.
Speed played in 92 games over a six-year stay in Indianapolis. After headlining the linebacker room alongside Zaire Franklin, he'll get a fresh start for an AFC South foe in Houston.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In each of the last three seasons, Speed has tallied at least seven tackles per loss. His absence will certainly be felt on the defensive side of the ball unless the Colts grab a replacement in the upcoming NFL draft.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard obviously had the chance to re-sign Speed, especially considering the size of the contract. Speed will turn 30 years old this summer, a factor that may have played into Ballard's decision.
Speed forced at least one turnover in each of the last four seasons and was a signature guy on fourth-and-short situations. The Colts need to bring in a guy who can imitate Speed's mentality while cleaning up some of the simple mistakes.
The Colts have under a month to decide who to draft to fill Speed's void.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.