Two Former Colts Win Super Bowl with Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts had some former faces on the Super Bowl-winning roster from Sunday night.
In a dominating effort, the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22 to win the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl. And as a result, they got some former Colts new jewelry in the process.
The two former Colts to take home the honors? Wide receiver Parris Campbell and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.
Campbell started his NFL career with the Colts as a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with Indianapolis. Through that stretch, he played 32 games to total 983 reception yards, 97 catches, and five touchdowns. He then signed with the New York Giants in the 2023 offseason before ending up in Philadelphia to start the 2024 season.
As for Rodgers, he also started his NFL career with the Colts after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft –– remaining with Indianapolis for the first three seasons before getting suspended from the NFL for a year for gambling. In 2024, he got picked up by the Eagles after missing out on the action for one season to go on a Super Bowl-winning run.
And of course, former Colts offensive coordinator and now head coach of the Eagles Nick Sirianni takes home a victory as well –– the first Super Bowl win of his career. A few other previous Indianapolis coaches joined alongside him like tight ends coach Jason Michael (2019-20), and running backs coach Jemal Singleton (2016-17).
While the Colts aren't the ones hoisting the Lombardi trophy this year, a few Indianapolis alumni are making those dreams come to life with the Birds.
