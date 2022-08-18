Frank Reich Pleased with Joint Practice, Leonard, Pierce

The Detroit Lions have come to visit the Indianapolis Colts for joint practices this week, and head coach Frank Reich is pleased with what he saw from both teams after the first session.

"It was really competitive out there today," said Reich after Wednesday's practice. "It got heated. It was perfect. I mean, it was perfect. I commend the Lions players and coaches and our players and coaches for how we handled it out there. It was exactly the intensity and the work that we wanted to get done."

"So, I think both teams got better today, and we’ll look forward to another good day of work tomorrow."

It got heated, but Reich was impressed with the restraint both teams showed in an intense environment.

"Yeah, I love that. I loved that," said Reich with a grin. "Credit to Coach (Dan) Campbell and their team, and a credit to our team. We know that there is going to be some skirmishes, but just what do you do in that moment? Both teams showed good professionalism."

"You’ve got to be able to withstand those intense moments and still keep your cool. Those are the best teams. I thought both teams did a good job at that today."

Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce was one of the standouts at practice, and Reich likes the way he is progressing in his first season.

"It was good to see Alec (Pierce) make a couple of those plays – a couple of those back-shoulder plays," said Reich. "I thought Matt (Ryan) put a couple of those right on the money. Alec made the plays. Those are the kind of things we saw from Alec in college."

"So, that was a good step today. That was a good step."

Shaquille Leonard is still working his way back to get ready for the first game of the season against the Houston Texans. Reich has praised Leonard's work ethic throughout his recovery and appreciates his impact beyond making plays.

"Just his leadership," said Reich when asked about Leonard's impact off the field. "His leadership, his knowledge, his experience, his instincts. He’s really been putting the time in."

"He shows up every morning. He’s one of the first ones in the building, out there with the coaches. Going through stuff, making sure he’s staying on top of his game. He’s like a coach out here."

"We always feed off of Shaq’s (Shaquille Leonard) energy. We always feed off his energy whether he is in there or not in there."

"So, I love having him out there. I love that he’s engaged at a very high level."

The Colts and Lions will conduct another joint session on Thursday ahead of their preseason game on Saturday. The game will be at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. EST.