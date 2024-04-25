Hicks: Final Colts 2024 7-Round Mock Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here tonight, and the mystery surrounding who the Indianapolis Colts will select in the first round will finally be solved.
What is arguably the most realistic best-case scenario for the team if they stay at the 15th overall pick? Let's take a look.
1.15: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The dream selection for Colts fans this draft season has been tight end Brock Bowers. The two-time Mackey Award winner has long been projected as a top-tier talent in this class, but the recent run of tight ends flaming out in the first round, combined with how stacked the top of this class is, could lead to Bowers falling right into the Colts’ lap.
Bowers is a special pass catcher that won in multiple ways at the college level. He was used as a downfield threat early in his career before settling into more of an underneath/schemed touches option in 2023. He forced 18 missed tackles after the catch last season, showcasing his dynamic ability after the catch. Colts head coach Shane Steichen has always had a dominant tight end target in his offense, and Bowers would be the perfect fit in his RPO-heavy system.
The two threats in front of the Colts to take Bowers before their pick are the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos. Both teams are in desperate need of offensive line help, however, which could lead to this elite talent falling to the Colts at 15. If that does happen, the Colts can sprint their pick in the second they are on the clock.
2.51 (via Pitt): Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
The Colts’ second-round selection could be a difficult one this year. Aside from a few players slipping like Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M linebacker) or Max Melton (Rutgers cornerback), the team could be stuck with a cluster of options they are more fine with at this spot rather than elated with. In typical Chris Ballard fashion, I decided to move back from the Colts’ spot at 46 to 51 while picking up an additional fourth-round selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
One of the Colts’ biggest needs in this draft is safety. Julian Blackmon is likely to slide in at strong safety this upcoming season, but the team could use another body at free. I went with Washington State’s Jaden Hicks at this spot mainly due to his size, his upside, and his age. At just 21 years old, Hicks is a versatile player that has cornerback experience and is one of the best tacklers in the draft class.
Hicks would immediately give the Colts another weapon in their secondary, and his ability to play in the box and over the top would lead to more diverse looks from the Colts’ pre-snap. A trio of Hicks, Blackmon, and Nick Cross would have sky-high potential for the Colts in 2024.
3.82: Tanor Bortolini, IOL, Wisconsin
The Colts’ offensive line is set for this upcoming season, but there is a need to restock with younger players in preparation for free agency in 2025. Starting offensive linemen Will Fries and Ryan Kelly are set to hit the open market next year, and it’s likely that the Colts will let one of them walk in order to look at cheaper options on the roster. Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini would be the perfect player to sit and develop for a year to take over in 2025.
Bortolini is a younger prospect that has experience starting at both guard and center in his career. He is one of the better pass protectors in the class and he has the athleticism to reach any block asked of him on the exterior. He has the upside to be a legit starter in the NFL, and he should pair perfectly with OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr.
Bortolini may be a slight reach here in round three, but this pick should pay off in a big way come 2025 if/when Kelly walks for a new team.
4.117: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
The Colts finally address their need at wide receiver in this mock draft, going with Washington’s Jalen McMillan in round four. This may be a bit of a slide for McMillan, but in a draft loaded with talent at the position, he could be available by the time the Colts pick in round four. McMillan hit 1,000 yards receiving back in 2022 and still managed to hit the 500-yard mark last season despite dealing with injuries.
McMillan is a talented vertical threat who has some experience working in the screen game as well. He would be a strong complement to what the Colts already have at the position while adding depth at a position of need for the team. With some time and development, McMillan could one day be a starter in the league.
4.119 (via Pit): Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian
Ballard’s favorite player in this draft class is bound to be Houston Christian’s Jalyx Hunt. A former safety, Hunt eventually moved into more of a pass rusher role in his final collegiate season. He excelled at this new position, totaling 9.0 sacks as the star playmaker for his defense. The Colts could take Hunt on day three of the draft with the intention of playing him in a variety of roles at the next level.
Hunt’s size and arm length would be well-suited for a hybrid linebacker/edge role with the Colts, and he has the special teams upside to be an impact player from day one (he blocked a kick last season). The Colts use the extra fourth rounder they gained in a trade back to grab one of the more interesting project players in the draft.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
5.172 (via Phi): M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh
Ballard has averaged nine draft picks a year since the 2020 draft, so I performed another trade back here to get the Colts to that number. The Colts sent their original fifth-round selection while picking up the Philadelphia Eagles’ selections at 172 and 210. With this pick in the fifth round, I went with Pittsburgh cornerback M.J. Devonshire.
The Colts waited a while on cornerback in this mock draft, but Devonshire would give them another battle-tested player with great upside late in the draft. He was left on an island at Pitt, and his ability to survive out there could be valuable to a team like the Colts. His physical style of play and athletic upside are absolutely worth a flier on day three of the draft.
6.191: Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy
The Colts lost a rugged, tough running backup in Zack Moss this offseason, so a natural option to replace him late in the draft is Troy’s Kimani Vidal. Vidal is a bowling ball of a running back with a powerful lower half and fantastic explosion. He may not have that elite home run speed, but he is more than capable of handling a few rotational carries a game as a reserve.
Vidal has a lot of tread on his tires and is one of the more experienced runners in the draft. His ability on zone run concepts is also a plus, as he almost exclusively ran out of the gun last season. Schematically and athletically, Vidal is what the Colts need at RB2 in this draft.
6.210 (via Phi): Tylan Grable, OT, UCF
Day three of the draft is the perfect time to swing on traits, and the Colts could use another offensive tackle in the room. Tylan Grable is a former high school quarterback that eventually moved down to the offensive tackle position. He has been a stellar player at the college level ever since, and he is the exact type of player to take a shot on in the draft.
Since the Colts added an additional sixth-round pick with a trade back in this mock, I had the luxury of swinging for the fences with Grable on day three.
7.234: Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State
The final pick in this mock draft goes to cornerback yet again, this time with small-school prospect Willie Drew. A former James Madison recruit, Drew had to work his way back from a major knee injury early in his career to earn playing time at D-II Virginia State. He eventually regained his former form, becoming one of the best cornerbacks in all of D-II last season.
Drew is a physical, long-armed cornerback who impressed at the Senior Bowl this offseason. He has the traits and the mindset to be a great pick here in the seventh round.
UDFA Players to Watch:
- Jake Kubas, IOL, North Dakota State
- Lorenzo Thompson, OT, Rhode Island
- Mike Jerrell, OT, Findlay
- Clayton Coll, LB/LS, Ball State
- Ramel Keyton, WR, Tennessee
- Jonah Laulu, DT, Oklahoma
- Isaiah Stalbird, S, South Dakota State
- Brian Abraham, LB/EDGE, Albany
- Julian Hicks, WR, Albany
- Colson Yankoff, ATH, UCLA
- Learn more about these players and many, many more prospects by ordering the Indy Draft Guide!
- Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
- Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.