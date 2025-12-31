Colts' Laiatu Latu Believed to Be Close to 'Breakout Year'

It's been an off-rail train ride for the Indianapolis Colts since returning to face the Kansas City Chiefs after their Week 11 bye.

After Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, things fell apart for the offense. However, the defense, namely the pass-rush, hasn't done their best work in the second half of the campaign.

However, one player who has truly stood out is the second-year pass-rusher, Laiatu Latu, who has quietly had a great season despite the circumstances.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had high praise for his edge rusher when asked about the former UCLA Bruin.

"I like Latu. I like where – his arrow is up. Generally speaking, you can look through the history of the league, he is on the right path. His arrow is trending up. The third year for any rusher is usually their breakout year.

And I think he's at what, 8.5 (sacks) right now if I'm not mistaken? So, we can be real confident, I know I am, about him being a double-digit guy next year for sure. And that's not a goal that is too high for him to grab.”

Latu was drafted with high expectations in 2024 as the 15th-overall selection, which also marked the first defensive player taken in that draft.

Latu didn't overwhelm in his rookie season, but has drastically improved after having the right amount of experience to truly take a big leap in development.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

To give the reader an idea of how much Latu has improved from last year, here are the metrics from 2024 and 2025.

2024 (17 Games - 1 Start)

-Tackles | 32

-Tackles for Loss | 5

-Sacks | 4.0

-Forced Fumbles | 3

-Pass Breakups | 1

-Interceptions | 0

-QB Pressures | 38

2025 (15 Games - 15 Starts)

-Tackles | 43

-Tackles for Loss | 12

-Sacks | 8.5

-Forced Fumbles | 1

-Pass Breakups | 5

-Interceptions | 3

-QB Pressures | 59

The only line that Latu hasn't jumped over is his forced fumbles, but there is still one game remaining against the Houston Texans where he can build on what's already been a solid year.

If the Colts had more production from the rest of the defensive line, it's likely that his sack totals would be higher.

As Anarumo states, he has the potential to be that double-digit sack artist. While this might not be until next year, it's safe to say this has been a light breakout year for Latu, at the very least.

If the trend continues upward for Latu, he'll blow up in 2026 and emerge as a serious threat for Indianapolis' defense.

Indianapolis hasn't had a double-digit sack season from a defender since Justin Houston did it in 2019 with 11.0, so it's encouraging that Latu appears to be on track to be that type of game changer.

We'll see what kind of noise Latu can make against the Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday. The first time he faced C.J. Stroud, he only recorded two tackles and nothing more.

He'll have a chance to close out the 2025 campaign with a bang, and if he gets 1.5 or more sacks, he'll fast-track that double-digit sack season that Anarumo speaks of. Expect #97 to get after Stroud with gusto.

Laiatu Latu is having a better year than you think he's having. https://t.co/TmJ26NR6zy — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) November 26, 2025

Recommended Articles