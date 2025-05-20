Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Will Colts Make the Playoffs?
The Indianapolis Colts are entering what feels like a make-or-break campaign for several people.
Head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard could be on thin ice with no recent postseason appearances, and quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for what could be one of their final opportunities to be starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
However, the Colts have taken some steps to better themselves this offseason. They've added rookie tight end Tyler Warren on offense, and new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was given free agents Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum to work with.
Will an adequate option emerge from the QB competition? What will Steichen do with what he's been given offensively? Will Anarumo's defense be the difference between last year's disappointments? All of these major factors will help determine if the Colts can break their four-year streak of missing the playoffs.
So, what will the Colts' record be in 2025, and will they make the playoffs? Horseshoe Huddle's experts make their picks.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman):
Record: 10-7
Playoffs: Yes
"I’m going to be optimistic and say that the Colts are able to piece it together and somehow sneak into the postseason. Richardson still has something left to prove. If he can string together solid performances against beatable teams, the Colts’ defense should be enough to complement decent quarterback play. Getting off to a hot start might be the determining factor for Richardson’s confidence level. Otherwise, the season could go off the rails."
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL):
Record: 9-8
Playoffs: Yes
"The Colts' schedule is a bit more grueling than the strength of schedule would indicate, particularly on the road. Being realistic, the Colts could underperform away from Lucas Oil Stadium a time or two. However, I think Indy has made enough positive changes this offseason to swing things in their favor. I have them grabbing a wild card spot. Between Richardson and Jones (we'll probably see both this year), I think Steichen can run an offense utilizing a decent group of pass-catchers, now featuring Warren, and a strong run game with DJ Giddens and Khalil Herbert complementing Jonathan Taylor. Anarumo makes a big difference with the defense, especially after adding Ward, Bynum, and JT Tuimoloau, expecting any form of second-year leap from Laiatu Latu, and getting Samson Ebukam back from injury. Jaylon Carlies could be a difference-maker as well."
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2):
Record: 8-9
Playoffs: No
"The Colts made some positive improvements to their team this offseason, upgrading at defensive coordinator and adding several key playmakers in the secondary. The Colts’ defense should be a step above last year’s unit, even with a bit of a learning curve factored in at the beginning of the year. I have the Colts missing the playoffs with another 8-9 record, primarily due to the offense/the quarterback position. Jones and Richardson haven’t shown the consistency or durability to inspire hope, and it is a quarterback-driven league. The roster is good enough to be in the playoff conversation, but ultimately, I have them falling short yet again."
Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch):
Record: 7-10
Playoffs: No
"Perhaps it’s a bit pessimistic to see Indianapolis falter to a worse record in the books than last season’s, and it’s not to say this roster hasn’t seen positive steps forward from a year ago. It has. To me, though, the post-bye week stretch of this schedule could be what makes or breaks this Colts’ campaign. With road matchups in Arrowhead, Seattle, and Jacksonville, a home date vs. the 49ers, and two critical division battles vs. the Houston Texans, that’s far from a walk in the park to cap off the year. I see the Colts starting around .500 through the first 10 weeks before stumbling to the finish line at 7-10."
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL):
Record: 10-7
Playoffs: Yes
"The Colts were already set to have one of the easiest schedules in the league based on last year’s record of their opponents, but the way their schedule is structured also plays into Indy’s favor. The Colts play four of their six divisional games in the last six weeks of the season, giving the team time to figure things out at quarterback and with a new defensive scheme before the bulk of their most important games take place. They also will likely not have to play in any extreme cold-weather games. If the Colts can figure out the QB position, and that’s a big if, this team is primed to reach the postseason for the first time in five seasons."
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake)
Record: 10-7
Playoffs: Yes
"Given the favorable schedule, Indianapolis can obtain 10 wins, especially with an AFC South division that is up for grabs despite the Houston Texans taking the last two divisional crowns. Indy can sweep both Tennessee and Jacksonville, but will likely drop one of the matchups with Houston. As long as the quarterback situation pans out above average, the Colts can make the scenario a true reality."