How Good is the Colts' Rookie Class?

While it's too early to give a verdict on the Indianapolis Colts' 2022 NFL Draft class (or 2021 for that matter), it's never to early to start forming opinions.

That's exactly what Bleacher Report's (B/R) Maurice Mouton has done as he's put a grade on all-32 teams' rookie classes now that the preseason has concluded.

Immediately after the draft, the Colts were getting high praise for getting such players as wide receiver Alec Pierce and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann with value picks in the second and third round respectively.

B/R's Alex Ballentine gave the Colts an 'A' immediately following the draft, but Mouton isn't as high on Indianapolis' haul after the preseason giving them a 'B.'

"Though Pierce only caught three passes for 36 yards in the preseason, he flashed on the practice field throughout the summer," wrote Mouton. "Because of wideout Parris Campbell’s injury history (missed 34 games in three terms), the rookie second-rounder may finish second on the Indianapolis Colts roster in targets for the year."

Mouton dings the Colts for the slow start by third-round pick, tight end Jelani Woods.

"According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, Woods 'looked lost at times' at the beginning of training camp, but he caught a touchdown pass in his preseason debut and found his way in recent practices," wrote Mouton.

Matt Pryor has won the starting left tackle position for the Colts, but Raimann could be an option at either tackle as the season wears on.

"Eventually, Raimann can surpass Matt Pryor for the starting left tackle job," wrote Mouton. "According to Pro Football Focus, the former allowed one sack in 118 snaps in exhibition action."

It's not surprising the see some of the initial shine wear off on a rookie class in the dog days of summer. The Colts have been pleased with the progress of Pierce and Raimann especially.

And like we said, it's way too early for a verdict.