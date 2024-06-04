Indianapolis Colts Sign Final Rookie of 2024 Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have now signed their entire 2024 NFL Draft class, which includes Laiatu Latu, Matt Goncalves, Tanor Bortolini, Anthony Gould, Jaylon Carlies, Jaylin Simpson, Micah Abraham, Jonah Lualu, and now dynamic pass-catcher Adonai Mitchell.
The details of Mitchell's contract as a second-round receiver were released on X NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
Wison posted on X:
"#Colts second-round pick Adonai Mitchell deal: $7.386 million, 65.22 percent guaranteed, bonus $2.191 million. 2024, 2025 fully gtd, $700K of 2026 guaranteed for skill, injury, salary cap out of $1.802 million base salary."
Considering how valuable wide receivers have become in the NFL and Mitchell's talent, this is a bargain contract for Indianapolis to take on. The money the Colts will save by having notable young players like quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Alec Pierce, and tackle Bernhard Raimann on rookie contracts with Mitchell will allow the Colts to be more flexible with their available cap ($26,218,977, per Over the Cap).
Mitchell has already been impressing offensive coaches and fellow teammates during off-season workouts, making plays with Richardson and meshing well with other receivers like Michael Pittman Jr., Pierce, and Josh Downs. While Mitchell might not have a plethora of NCAA experience, what he showed in 2023 as a member of the Texas Longhorns is a good preview of what Indianapolis is getting.
During that campaign in 2023, Mitchell snagged 55 catches for 845 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, making several big plays to catapult the Longhorns offense to new heights. Adding Mitchell to Shane Steichen's offense will make this group more explosive, which will fall on the ears of Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard welcomingly.
The entire 2024 draft class for Indianapolis has been officially signed to the franchise. While defensive end Latu is the most pro-ready rookie on day one, Mitchell might be the most athletic and explosive player on the offense, even with a quarterback like Richardson and running back like Jonathan Taylor. It will be something to watch during the off-season as Mitchell finds his footing in the NFL with a lot of expectations for the young pass-catcher ahead.
