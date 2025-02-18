Colts Named Best Fit for Top-Ranked Free Agent Defender
The Indianapolis Colts have made it a mission to start this offseason by trying to get their defensive side of the ball right ahead of the 2025 campaign.
The operation was started by bringing in new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in place of Gus Bradley after three seasons to help guide the unit back to a strong level after a shaky 2024 showing.
And while Anarumo's implementation is a step in the right direction, the Colts will have to continue staying busy with their reinforcements in either the draft or free agency by adding a few fresh faces on the player personnel side to make those desired steps forward.
In the eyes of Matt Bowen of ESPN, there could be a key name to keep an eye on for the Colts to bring in on the defensive side –– San Francisco 49ers veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw, ESPN's 16th-ranked free agent on the market, dubbing Indianapolis as his best fit ahead of his unrestricted free agency.
"With new coordinator Lou Anarumo running the defense for the Colts, general manager Chris Ballard might consider having Greenlaw fill the weakside linebacker spot," Bowen said. "Greenlaw played in only two games last season (Weeks 15-16) after tearing an Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII. But at full strength -- which he is expected to be in 2025 -- he is a rangy linebacker with the pursuit speed to track ball carriers and the coverage awareness to close throwing windows."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Of course, with only a two-game sample size, Greenlaw was largely limited in 2024. Yet, if he can return to a sustainable form as he was during the 49ers' Super Bowl run in 2023, he'd be an extremely valuable addition to the Colts' linebacker room.
In his last fully healthy season, Greenlaw posted 120 tackles 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended. An open-field playmaker, and a player who could be largely beneficial in Anarumo's new system.
It remains to be seen if the 49ers have interest in retaining him, but if available, the Colts could be best served to take a swing on him.
The Colts have had consistent production from Zaire Franklin in the past three seasons, but could still utilize some assistance in the linebacker room. A healthy Greenlaw could provide stability and experience, hopefully lifting this Indianapolis defense from the disappointment of the year before.
Indianapolis still has time to sort out their free agency plans, as the window for signings won't open until March 12th. However, keep an eye on Greenlaw as a potential fit when the time comes for the Colts front office to put pen to paper.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.