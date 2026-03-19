Colts Secondary Faces New Questions After Cam Taylor-Britt Move

Following the 2025 season, which saw injuries plague the Indianapolis Colts ' cornerback room, it appears that general manager Chris Ballard is determined not to let that happen again. The team signed cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on Tuesday, solidifying the Colts' secondary as one of the best in the league.

Taylor-Britt isn't expected to start under Lou Anarumo, which speaks volumes about how many quality corners the Colts have. After a week and a half of free agency, here's an updated look at the Colts' depth chart at cornerback.

Starters

Sauce Gardner

Mooney Ward

Kenny Moore II

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the outside, Gardner and Ward are expected to hold down the fort for Indy. Although there were concerns that Ward would retire after suffering three concussions in three months, it seems that Indy's $60 million man will return for the 2026 season.

At nickel, it appears that Moore will return for his 10th season with the Colts. Anarumo prefers to play with five defensive backs on the field, and with Moore being one of the best nickel corners in the league, it makes sense that Anarumo wants to keep him around.

Despite the Colts having this sort of starting talent, this trio only played together for 77 snaps in the 2025 season. Ward missed 10 games due to concussions, Gardner suffered a calf strain, and Moore was dealing with a tweaked Achilles tendon.

"I don't like to toot my own horn and stuff like that," Gardner said. "But I definitely think next year, I know I'm gonna be healthy and we're going to be a top defense."

Go-To Backups

Cam Taylor-Britt

Justin Walley

Mekhi Blackmon

Cameron Mitchell

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) celebrates an interception Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is where things get interesting. Taylor-Britt likely had interest from other teams, but if he's signing with Indy, it means that he thinks he will earn playing time. Taylor-Britt likely slots in as the top rotational outside corner right away, and his familiarity with Anarumo’s scheme is a major factor.

Taylor-Britt racked up 27 passes defended and seven interceptions across the 2023–2024 seasons under Anarumo.

As for Walley, the rookie never got a chance to start after participating with the first-team defense during training camp. Originally, it looked like Walley would be the second starting corner alongside Ward. Now, it looks like he'll be CB4 in 2026.

"Walley, he was playing really good football, and he got hurt in that practice," Ballard said during his end-of-season press conference. "But up to that point in that practice against Baltimore, against some pretty good wideouts, had held up really well. And we thought he had a high ceiling. So, we're very encouraged by him."

Once Walley tore his ACL in early August, the Colts were forced to make a move. They traded a sixth-round pick in exchange for Mekhi Blackmon, who ended up being an impact player for the Colts all year long.

Mekhi Blackmon with the pick!



After review, he stepped out before making it to the end zone. @Colts ball.



LVvsIND on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/p5t0vJuuXF — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025

Blackmon started 11 games for the Colts, recording 783 defensive snaps. He tallied 64 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.

Mitchell re-signed with the Colts after stepping up as a substitute in 2025. A former fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, Mitchell appeared in eight games for Indy, tallying 18 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

Realistically, all of these guys should see the field at some point in 2026. Every one of them has experience playing on the outside and at nickel, which makes them valuable rotational pieces for Anarumo, especially if anyone goes down.

Extra Depth

Jaylon Jones

Johnathan Edwards

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) stands on the field during the National Anthem before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Jones and Edwards are both capable players, but they may be the odd men out. Not long ago, Jones looked like a core piece. A former seventh-round pick, it looked like Ballard found another draft steal.

Once Anarumo came in, things took a turn. Jones was hardly used, and by the end of the season, he recorded just 205 defensive snaps.

Edwards, an undrafted free agent, started five games for the Colts in 2025. He recorded 313 defensive snaps, 26 total tackles, and three passes defended.

Although both of these guys are talented and played a decent amount of defensive snaps, it seems they're at risk for losing a roster spot when September rolls around.