Indianapolis Colts | 3 Biggest Questions for Steelers Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts will face off on Sunday against the always-tough Pittsburgh Steelers. While Indy just notched their first win of the season to get to 1-2, the Steelers are trying to start with an improbable 4-0 record to lead the AFC North. With a lot on the line at Lucas Oil Stadium for both teams, it’s time to look at the three most pressing questions for Indianapolis heading into week four.
Can the Run Defense Continue?
The Colts walked into their week three matchup with the Chicago Bears as the league’s worst rushing defense (474 yards allowed at the time). However, this was a golden matchup for the Colts, even without DeForest Buckner (ankle), as the Bears have an inept offensive line and running game.
What ensued was dominance from Indianapolis’ defensive front and linebackers, smashing D’Andre Swift for 20 rushing yards on 13 attempts (1.5 average). Together, the Colts only allowed 63 rushing yards on 28 attempts from Chicago. But, the Steelers are far more talented in the trenches. Steelers QB Justin Fields can operate the run-first offense with backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren efficiently, opening up other opportunities for Pittsburgh playmakers.
The Colts shouldn’t expect to walk through Pittsburgh like they did Chicago. But an encouraging statistic is that, despite being 3-0, the Steelers average under 4.0 yards per carry rushing as a team (3.6) and haven’t scored over 20 points in 2024. This is a sign that the Steelers aren’t that scary offensively, so if Indy can snuff the ground game early, Fields might have issues shouldering a passing attack.
Can Michael Pittman Jr. Finally Have a Breakout Game?
Michael Pittman Jr. walked into 2024 with massive expectations after signing a three-year, $70 million contract with Indianapolis (Over The Cap). However, through three contests, Pittman has just 11 receptions (leads the team) for 88 receiving yards on 20 targets. Not Pittman, but Alec Pierce, has been the go-to receiver for Anthony Richardson. On the year, the former Cincinnati Bearcat has 9 catches for 225 receiving yards (leads the team) and 2 receiving TDs (leads the team).
While some may ask what's wrong with Pittman, Richardson's inaccuracies greatly contribute to the lack of production. Richardson is 36/73 passing for 583 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Pittsburgh's defense won't make it easy for Pittman to have a big game or Richardson to find a passing rhythm, as they are fifth in the NFL in passing yards allowed per matchup (158.3).
If the Colts and Shane Steichen desire to get Pittman a better stat line, they'll need to lean on the ground game and Jonathan Taylor again. Also, Indy must get more from Kylen Granson and the tight ends as receivers to help the 22-year-old QB, which will open up one-on-one situations for Pittman to possibly exploit.
Can Anthony Richardson Complete Over 50% of His Passes?
It's no secret that Colts QB Richardson has struggled mightily with accuracy in and out of the pocket. Richardson is yet to have a game in 2024 with over 50% of his passes completed, showcasing a young quarterback seeing the game moving faster than ever. It seems that currently, Richardson is attempting to do too much with his arm, sailing open passes that fall incomplete or into the defensive's hands.
While Richardson shouldered much of the offense against the Houston Texans, keeping the Colts competitive, he's been the issue over the last two games. Pittsburgh has a solid defense featuring T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Indianapolis' offensive line is playing at a top-tier level in 2024, giving Richardson a shot to bounce back.
We'll see if Steichen can help Richardson find easy completions and reads, giving the former Florida Gator confidence as a thrower. If the Colts want to give the Steelers their first loss of the campaign, they'll need to be more efficient passing the football to open up the rest of Steichen's offensive scheme.
