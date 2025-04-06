Colts Could Be the Team to Grab These Hidden Gems
The Indianapolis Colts are a team that believes in trying to create and sustain long-term success by building through the draft.
The overall success part has avoided them, but general manager Chris Ballard and his group have done a great job at finding players throughout the middle and late rounds of the draft who can play and stick around with the team.
This year features an intriguing crop of players who come from non-major football programs and might have lower draft status but who offer the potential to become good players at the NFL level.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently identified several of these players, and there is a handful of them who fit quite well with what the Colts ought to be searching for.
QB Cam Miller, North Dakota State
The Colts have been doing their work on the mid-late-round quarterback market, and Miller fits the bill.
At 6'0", 215, Miller isn't a physically imposing player, and while his arm talent is decent, it's not a calling card. Still, he is a confident player who can make plays with his legs and will make tough throws. When scouting small-school players, you want them to have shown dominant play if they're going to translate to the NFL, and Miller checks that box. He was the quarterback for two national championship teams, including winning the game's MVP last season. He also became arguably NDSU's most prolific quarterback in program history en route to being named a First-Team FCS All-American.
If the Colts are looking for a QB3 to compete with Jason Bean, Miller is a terrific fit.
OT Charles Grant, William & Mary and Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
The Colts are looking hard at offensive line help in this draft, both interior players and tackles, and Grant and Vinson would be good options for the latter.
Grant is a three-and-a-half-year starter at left tackle who earned First-Team All-Conference honors in each of his three full years as a starter and All-American honors in each of the last two seasons. He's known for his awesome size, at 6'5", 311, with 34-3/4" arms and 10-1/4" hands. Grant uses that length to his advantage, paired with a strong grip and good technique. He's likely to hear his name called on Day 2.
Vinson is more of a Day 3 option for the Colts but has done a solid job for himself throughout the pre-draft process. He's got great measurables at 6'7", 314, with 34-1/2" arms and 10-1/4" hands, and he stood out as a strong performer against higher competition at the Senior Bowl. He's a four-year starter at left tackle who earned First-Team All-Conference honors in 2024. He's a developmental player who has a decent baseline of technique and athleticism, but he doesn't yet possess the necessary anchor for the NFL game.
The Colts need a little more flexibility at tackle to have the confidence to allow Matt Goncalves to play right guard if needed. They have Blake Freeland, who has not developed as hoped, so Goncalves is the only backup tackle they have that they can trust, leaving an opening at right guard that, unfortunately, cannot be filled by Goncalves for the time being.
IOL Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
The Colts have shown their interest in Slater, as he's among their 30-visit participants and is a strong option to have his name called by Indy on Day 3.
Standing at 6'2-3/4", 318 pounds, with 32.5" arms, Slater has a compact, powerful frame that indicates he's a brawler up front, but he's also quite athletic, measuring a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.37 after running a 5.01-second 40 and posting a 28.5" vertical, and 9' broad jump. Slater bested those numbers recently at his pro day, improving to a 32.5" vertical, with a 4.51-second short shuttle and 7.68 three-cone.
On the interior, the Colts need depth for either guard spot, but they actually don't yet have a starter at right guard. Slater could make a compelling argument to come in and compete for that spot.