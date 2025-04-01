Colts Acknowledge They Can't Be Done Adding to Offensive Line
The Indianapolis Colts lost 12 years of starting experience from their offensive line this offseason when center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries departed in free agency for the Minnesota Vikings.
Kelly is a four-time Pro Bowler and was one of the pillars of the Colts locker room for nearly a decade. Fries is an ascending player who was playing at an elite level before a broken right tibia suffered in Week 5 last year ended his season prematurely.
Despite what the Colts lost, they had the foresight that this could happen, spending third and fourth-round draft picks last year on Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini, respectively. However, despite their anticipation, the Colts' plan for the offensive line in 2025 isn't as clear cut as it seems on the surface.
“We’re working through that right now, Chris (Ballard) and his staff, just looking at what’s out there, obviously, through free agency, possibly the draft," Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters this week at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL. "But obviously, offensive line’s a big part of it. You’ve got to be able to protect the quarterback. You’ve got to be able to run the ball really well.”
There's no mystery about most of the Colts' line, with Bernhard Raimann and Quenton Nelson on the left side, along with Braden Smith at right tackle as clear starters.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts re-signed Danny Pinter this offseason, who is expected to compete with Bortolini for the starting center role. Goncalves seemed to be the clearest choice to be the Colts' right guard, but it seems the Colts may be apprehensive about moving him away from being their swing tackle for now.
“We’ve got to have flexibility inside and outside," Steichen said about Goncalves potentially being the right guard. "Matt’s had the one single snap or whatever it was inside at guard, but he’s good at tackle. We’ll explore those options.”
Goncalves answered the call wherever needed for the Colts in 2024, playing 333 snaps at right tackle in relief of Smith, 230 at left tackle while Raimann was hurt, and even a snap each at jumbo tight end, and as Steichen mentioned, left guard, according to Pro Football Focus.
Dalton Tucker is another option at right guard. He got thrown into the fire last year as an undrafted rookie when Fries went down and played 464 offensive snaps. His play tapered off, as he was ultimately replaced by Mark Glowinski, but perhaps a full offseason of preparation could do Tucker well.
While there are some suitable free agents on the market, general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts have made a habit out of investing draft picks in young offensive linemen that they can groom and attempt to keep on the roster for the long haul.
Ballard has drafted at least one offensive lineman each year since 2017, and there have been four drafts where he's taken at least two. Seven of those players are still with the team, and Fries would've made eight had he not signed elsewhere.