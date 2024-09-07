Indianapolis Colts | Dark Horse Names to Have Massive Game vs Texans
The Indianapolis Colts face off against the Houston Texans in a week one divisional battle with a victory in mind. With plenty of talent to lead the charge and snag a win, there will also be possibilities for contributors on both sides of the ball who may get overlooked with so much talent on Indy's roster. Here are three players to watch for that might be considered unlikely to have a massive game but may tear the roof off Lucas Oil Stadium.
Alec Pierce | Wide Receiver
Alec Pierce hasn’t panned out as a dynamic receiver with the Colts through two seasons. However, given his hectic QB situation during that time, it’s easy to see why his numbers aren’t too eye-popping. Throughout 33 games (28 starts), Pierce has 73 catches for 1,107 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Now, Pierce is primed to have Anthony Richardson under center to throw him passes. The reason Pierce is on this list is because Richardson’s talents fit what the former Bearcat does perfectly, win deep.
Pierce has the 50/50 ability and speed to go toe-to-toe with any defensive back in the NFL on a vertical route, and Houston’s safeties are where he’ll want to target most. Rookie Calen Bullock and veteran Jimmie Ward occupy the safety positions. Bullock is only a rookie in his first game and Ward, while serviceable, isn’t electric. All Pierce needs is 3 or 4 catches, and he can ruin a defensive game plan. Look for Pierce to have the chance to start 2024 off with a bang, eclipsing 100 receiving yards and making a few big plays to throw Houston’s defense off completely.
Kylen Granson | Tight End
Houston bolstered their defense with the additions of Danielle Hunter (defensive end) and Azeez Al-Shaair (linebacker). However, the Colts have found vast success on the ground against Houston in their past two contests. While it’s assumed Indy will predicate their attack on the ground success, many may overlook the opportunity for tight end Kylen Granson to work against the Texans linebackers.
While Al-Shaair was a solid grab during the offseason, he isn’t a great cover linebacker. Outside of Al-Shaair, the rest of Houston’s LB corps is exploitable by an elite separator like Granson. The Colts’ tight end room is a bit of a murky one, but Granson is arguably the most consistent and best pass-catcher, making him someone to watch for Richardson to consistently target against the opposing linebackers.
E.J. Speed | Linebacker
Colts linebacker E.J. Speed put up a career season in 2023, finishing with 102 tackles (12 for loss), 1.0 sacks, 4 passes defended, and 3 forced fumbles. However, Speed erupted against the Texans. In his two contests, the veteran accumulated 19 tackles (4 for loss) and a sack. While it’s fair to be a bit perplexed that Speed is on a list of ‘dark horse’ players to make an impact, it's due to his name still finding a way to fly under the radar despite dominant performances.
Fellow linebacker and franchise single-season tackle record holder, Zaire Franklin, will look to pair up with Speed and disrupt intermediate throws to wide receivers and tight ends. However, Speed is the better run defender and is hoping to build off a stellar performance from week 18 in 2023 where he led the defensive charge for Indianapolis. Don’t be shocked if Speed eclipses 10 tackles and pairs it with a few for loss, with a possible sack in tow during the home opener on Sunday.
