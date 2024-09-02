Colts Hosting Former Jaguars, Buccaneers Star Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts have a high-powered rushing attack featuring Jonathan Taylor at the top, but they're doing their due diligence to ensure that the group is as deep as possible behind their star.
ESPN has reported that the Colts are hosting veteran free-agent running back Leonard Fournette on Monday.
"Former Buccaneers and Bills RB Leonard Founette is visiting today with the Indianapolis Colts, per source," ESPN reported on X. Colts beat writer Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports added, "Can confirm Colts worked out RB Leonard Fournette along with maybe a half-dozen other players."
Colts fans are quite familiar with Fournette (6'0", 228, 29 years old), who was the fourth-overall pick by the AFC South division rival Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. The college All-American burst onto the scene with over 1,300 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns as a rookie before moving on and experiencing a career renaissance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
In seven seasons with the Jaguars (2017-19), Buccaneers (2020-22), and Buffalo Bills (2023), Fournette has started 61-of-81 games, carrying the ball 1,144 times for 4,518 yards (3.9 avg.) and 34 touchdowns to go with 312 receptions (388 targets) for 2,219 yards (7.1 avg.) and 7 touchdowns. He appears in two games with Buffalo in 2023, carrying the ball 12 times for 40 yards (3.3 avg.).
Fournette has four career games against the Colts (2-2 record) and has accumulated 376 yards and 7 touchdowns against them.
If the Colts elect to sign Fournette, he would join Taylor in a backfield that also includes Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson as well as Evan Hull on the practice squad.
