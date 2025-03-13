Colts Veteran Free Agent Takes Visit with Giants
A pending free agent for the Indianapolis Colts could have a potential fit with an interesting NFC squad ahead of next season.
According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the New York Giants have hosted free agent quarterback Joe Flacco for a free agent visit.
In the initial days of free agency, the Giants have been linked to several veteran quarterback options to solve their signal-caller questions, including other names like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Now, Flacco could be the latest to factor into the mix.
Flacco signed to the Colts last offseason following his electric campaign with the Cleveland Browns to spend one season with the team, ultimately starting six games to log 1,731 passing yards on a 65.3% completion rate along with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season, putting together a 2-4 record while he was at the helm.
It seems unlikely that Flacco would have another year in store with Indianapolis after the team opted to sign Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal to compete with Anthony Richardson ahead of next season –– leaving the former Super Bowl champion primed to join aboard elsewhere if he wants to keep playing in 2025.
New York, a team willing to take a chance on a veteran option on the market, could be the end result, but perhaps other quarterback-needy teams could soon emerge with interest in the 40-year-old's services as an intriguing, albeit short-term, option under center.
